Preparing dishes with foods on hand and having them ready to eat is the key to avoid splurging on unhealthy choices. Studies show that losing as little as 5 to 10 pounds can lower your risk of chronic diseases like type-2 diabetes and heart disease. This Light Tuna Salad recipe, from the Purdue Extension Dining with Diabetes program, is a healthy change from the mayonnaise, pickle and egg tuna salad that we often eat. The added beans and veggies add protein, fiber, vitamins, flavor and crunch. Light vinegar and oil dressing is easy to make at home from simple ingredients. Because color and the way food looks is important to its appeal, punch up your presentation by adding halved cherry tomatoes, diced regular tomatoes, or sliced cantaloupe to the plate.
Light Tuna Salad
You will need:
One 6 ounce can tuna packed in water, drained
One 19 ounce can cannellini or any cooked white beans, rinsed and drained (2 cups)
1/3 cup thinly sliced sweet onion rings
2 tablespoons bell pepper, rinsed and chopped
1/3 cup celery, rinsed and chopped
Salt and pepper
1/3 cup vinegar and oil dressing (Shake 2 tablespoons vinegar or lemon juice, 2 tablespoons canola or olive oil, and salt and pepper, together in a small jar.)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Open tuna and drain liquids, place in medium bowl and flake apart with a fork.
Open beans, drain and rinse beans in a strainer under cool running water.
Prepare vegetables and place in bowl with flaked tuna.
Add drained, rinsed beans to bowl and toss everything together.
Add 1/3 cup vinegar and oil dressing, toss, and put salad in the refrigerator for at least one hour before serving.
This recipe makes six ½-cup servings with 160 calories each. Serve on a bed of salad greens or with fresh tomato or cantaloupe. This recipe is versatile and offers a chance to be creative with your menu. If you prefer other vegetables or have different ones on hand, feel free to make substitutions.
