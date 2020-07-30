Cold treats and hot summer evenings seem to go together. If you are looking for an easy alternative to ice cream, Magic Salad incorporates fruit and does not have a lot of extra sugar.
It includes less expensive ingredients that you may have on hand in your kitchen and is a fun way to stretch your food budget.
Try different combinations of pudding and fruit for a variety of flavors. Chocolate pudding with bananas and cherries tastes like a banana split with far fewer calories and expense. If you are serving children, help them wash their hands and let them choose and prepare fruit, mix ingredients with supervision, and of course, taste this delicious dessert! Magic Salad is a good way to help younger children try new fruit.
Magic Salad
You will need:
One box instant pudding (your favorite flavor)
1 3/4 cups cold milk (low fat or nonfat works great)
Up to 5 cups fresh or canned fruit like bananas, pineapple, mandarin oranges, peaches, or fresh berries
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Drain juice from canned fruit, if using.
Rinse fresh fruit or berries under running water and pat dry with a clean towel.
Peel bananas if using, and cut into bite size slices.
Pour milk into a bowl, add pudding mix and stir for two minutes.
Add your choice of prepared fruit to the pudding and stir gently.
Let mixture stand for 5 minutes and then divide into individual servings.
Refrigerate until ready to serve and store any leftovers in the refrigerator.
This recipe makes 10 to 12 servings (1/2 cup each) and contains about 100 calories each. It costs about 50 cents per serving and is a good way to use dabs of leftover fruit. Try using custard cups or clean mini canning jars without lids as serving cups. Refrigerate to use as a quick snack or as an easy dessert.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.