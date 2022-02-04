We often think of sweet potatoes as part of a casserole mixed with sugary ingredients for holiday meals. However, there are several tasty and healthier options for preparing this nutritious root vegetable.
Sweet potatoes are high in Vitamin A to help you see at night and to strengthen the immune system. They also contain Vitamin C to help heal cuts and fiber to reduce cholesterol levels, which may lower your risk of heart disease.
For each serving, rinse and dry a sweet potato and pierce it three or four times with a fork. Bake for 45 minutes or until tender in a 400- degree oven.
Another option is to cook sweet potatoes in a microwave oven by piercing with a fork and cooking on high for six to eight minutes.
Tip: After cooking any variety of potato in the microwave oven, wrap the potato in foil and place on the counter for about 10 minutes to distribute the heat and complete even cooking.
Sweet potato fries are a favorite restaurant menu item, but can easily be prepared at home for a fraction of the cost. You can even make an easy dipping sauce to accent the rich potato flavor.
Sweet Potato Oven Fries
You will need:
• One medium sweet potato for each person
• One tablespoon canola or olive oil per serving
• 1/8 teaspoon salt
• Dash of chili powder, paprika, garlic powder, or other favorite spices (optional)
• Dipping Sauce ingredients: Mix one-tablespoon mayonnaise for each serving, one-teaspoon ketchup, a dash of chili powder or paprika, and stir until well blended.
Steps:
• Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
• Rinse potatoes under running water, scrub with a vegetable brush, and pat dry.
• Peel the potatoes and cut into ¼-inch-thick circular slices.
• Combine potatoes, oil, and salt in a bowl and toss until potatoes are lightly coated with oil.
• Cover a baking sheet with a layer of parchment paper, foil, or grease lightly with canola oil.
• Lay the potato circles on the baking sheet in one layer.
• Bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until tender, turning halfway through cooking.
• Use an egg turner to turn the hot potatoes to avoid burning your fingers.
• Stir the dip ingredients together while potatoes are cooking and chill.
Serve potatoes hot with chilled dip. This recipe makes a healthy side dish or snack.
