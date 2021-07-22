In the summer, you can find fresh fruit and vegetables at farmers markets, roadside stands, and grocery stores across Indiana. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend five servings of fruit and vegetables a day to have a healthy diet. The vegetables in this week’s Tomato Corn Fiesta are high in vitamins and minerals and provide fiber to help you feel satisfied.
This one-pan veggie side dish is perfect to serve with grilled foods for summer suppers. My vegetable selection is determined by what I find in my refrigerator crisper and from veggies that are more budget-friendly because they are at peak growing season. Combine the acidic flavors of tomatoes with sweet corn and eggplant to get a tasty combination. Round the selection out with any green vegetables you may have on hand.
Remember to wash your hands thoroughly before working in the kitchen. Rinse fresh vegetables under cool running water and drain on a clean towel. Pat dry as needed.
Tomato Corn Fiesta
You will need:
• 2 tablespoons canola oil
• ½ cup chopped sweet onion
• 2 ears sweet corn with kernels cut from the cob
• 2 medium tomatoes, peeled and cut into cubes
• 1 medium eggplant, rinsed, peeled, and cut into cubes
• 1 cup broccoli florets or other green vegetable
• ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
• Salt and pepper to taste
• One to 2 teaspoons sugar (optional)
Steps:
• Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
• Put canola oil in skillet and heat to medium warm.
• Add chopped sweet onion and cook, stirring until onion is translucent.
• Add chopped tomatoes, corn, eggplant, and broccoli stirring lightly for 10 minutes.
• Season with salt, pepper, red pepper flakes, and sugar and stir well.
• Serve immediately.
Recipe makes four one-cup servings.
