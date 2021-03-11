This delicious springtime pasta dish is perfect for busy weeknights because it is prepared in one pan in about 30 minutes. It is tasty with just chicken and pasta or is a good way to use leftover vegetables or small amounts of fresh veggies from the crisper. The recipe calls for fresh spinach but substitute any vegetables you have on hand. Quick Creamy Pasta Chicken was prepared from food that I already had in my kitchen and I only needed to pick up three items from the grocery. Read the recipe and you may discover you already have most of the ingredients.
Quick Creamy Pasta Chicken
You will need:
One pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into one-inch pieces
2 tablespoons olive or canola oil
2 cloves garlic or 1 teaspoon garlic powder
8 ounces of your favorite pasta (I used penne pasta)
1 ½ cups chicken broth (low sodium)
1 cup milk
4 ounces low-fat cream cheese, cut into six pieces
1/3 cup chopped fresh basil or 1 teaspoon dried basil
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
3 cups fresh spinach (optional)
Sun-dried tomatoes (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Pinch of crushed red pepper flakes (optional)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Put oil in a medium skillet and lightly brown chicken pieces on both sides.
While chicken is cooking, peel and mince the garlic clove.
Add the broth, garlic and uncooked pasta and bring broth to a boil.
Stir mixture and then cover the skillet, lower the heat, and cook for about 8 minutes or until pasta is completely cooked.
Add the milk and cream cheese and stir until cream cheese melts.
Stir in Parmesan cheese, basil, crushed red pepper, fresh spinach (or other veggies), and sun dried tomatoes until spinach or veggies are lightly cooked.
Add salt and pepper to taste and serve immediately. Cover and store any leftovers in the refrigerator for up to three days.
This recipe makes four to six servings.
