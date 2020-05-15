Focusing on vegetables, fruit and whole grains is a heart-healthy, delicious way to eat. Adding at least one meatless meal to your menus each week will also stretch your food budget. Use beans, whole grains like brown rice and quinoa, and whole-wheat pasta as the base for the fresh flavors of vegetables, seasoned with tasty dressings and sauces. Consuming whole grains helps balance blood sugars, contributes to regularity, and helps cut down on food cravings.
Get free vegetable recipes and tips for selecting fresh produce at www.purdue.edu/FoodLink. Fresh produce is available for pick up from local farmer’s markets. Contact Anita Kruer, Floyds Knobs Market Manager, at floydsknobs.fm@gmail.com and Liz Martino, New Albany Market Manager, at www.developnewalbany.org/farmer-s-market.html for information.
Hummus, made from a can of chickpeas and seasonings, makes a high-protein dip with big flavor! Serve with whole-wheat crackers or use as a spread for sandwiches on whole wheat bread. For a gluten-free dish, serve hummus with sliced vegetables like carrots or celery.
Lemony Hummus Dip
You will need:
1 can (15 ounces) garbanzo beans (drain but keep liquid)
2 cloves garlic or ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 teaspoon ground cumin
2 tablespoons olive oil
1/8 teaspoon pepper
Fresh herbs like dill, parsley or cilantro (optional)
½ cup plain fat-free yogurt (optional, may substitute tahini which is ground sesame seeds or omit ingredient)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Place all ingredients in a blender or food processor.
Blend until smooth or mash beans with a fork and mix by hand with other ingredients.
Add liquid from garbanzo beans one tablespoon at a time until mixture is thin enough to spread.
Place in covered container and refrigerate for 2 to 3 hours or overnight so flavors blend.
To serve, place in bowl surrounded with crackers, chips or veggies.
Refrigerate leftovers.
Makes eight servings (2 tablespoons each)
Two-Bean Salad
You will need:
1 can (15 ounce) red kidney beans, drained (or any beans on hand)
1 can (15 ounce) sweet corn, drained
1 can (15 ounce) black beans, drained
1 can (15 ounce) diced tomatoes or 3 Roma tomatoes, diced
¼ cup sweet onion, diced
2 cloves garlic, minced or ¼ teaspoon garlic powder
½ cup bell pepper (any color), diced
2 tablespoons oil (canola or olive)
2 tablespoons sugar (optional, may use artificial sweetener)
Salt and pepper to taste
¼ cup fresh cilantro or parsley, finely chopped (optional)
Steps:
Wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Combine all ingredients in medium bowl and toss together with a spoon.
Cover and refrigerate over-night to blend flavors.
Toss ingredients and serve as a salad or a salsa with corn chips.
Makes eight servings (1/2 cup each)
Zesty Quinoa Salad
(Pronounced Keenwah; a high-protein seed used in Mediterranean dishes)
You will need:
1 cup of quinoa cooked according to package directions (cooks in 15 to 20 minutes)
¼ cup olive or canola oil
1 can black beans (15 ounces) drained
4 green onions, rinsed and diced
Juice of 2 limes
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
½ cup fresh cilantro or parsley, rinsed and chopped
Salt and pepper to taste
Steps:
Wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Place oil, lime juice, cumin, salt, pepper and crushed red pepper flakes in a small bowl and beat with a fork or whisk to make a dressing.
Add dressing mixture to cooked quinoa, black beans, diced green onions and chopped herbs, if using, and stir.
May be served warm or cover and refrigerate to serve cold. Refrigerate leftovers.
Makes six to eight servings (1 cup each)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.