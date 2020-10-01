Bright orange pumpkins warm our fall dishes and our hearts. Pumpkin is fall’s must-have ingredient for warm beverages, snacks, dinner favorites and festive desserts. Pumpkins serve as a seasonal decoration, but are nutritious to eat because they are low in calories, high in antioxidants, vitamins A, C, magnesium, iron, and fiber. An interesting fact is that pumpkins are 94% water so one cup contains only about 30 calories.
According to Purdue Extension Food Link, to select the best quality pumpkin for cooking, choose one that is bright orange and heavy for its size. You can store uncut, whole pumpkins at room temperature for several months. Pumpkins are always cooked before they are eaten, with the outer peel removed. The peeling is tough and hard to cut safely. Food Link recommends cutting a few slits in the peel and baking the whole pumpkin on a baking sheet at 350 degrees for an hour to make it easier to cut for cooking your favorite dishes.
Canned pumpkin is inexpensive and available all year and is not just for pies. It can add rich flavor, thickness and color to pasta dishes and soups. Most of the ingredients for the following recipe are pantry basics you probably have on hand. This sauce tastes like Alfredo sauce and the pumpkin thickens it without heavy cream to lower the fat content.
Pumpkin Pasta
You will need:
1 (8 ounce) package of your favorite pasta
1 cup canned pumpkin (not pie filling)
1 tablespoon olive oil or canola oil
¼ cup sweet onion, minced
1 clove garlic, minced or ½ teaspoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon dried Rosemary or basil
1/2 teaspoon red pepper flakes (optional)
¼ teaspoon cinnamon
2 cups milk or half and half (I use 1% milk to decrease fat)
¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese
Salt and Pepper
½ cup lightly chopped fresh basil or Rosemary to sprinkle on top (optional)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Cook pasta according to package directions and drain, but save the water to thin sauce if needed.
Add a teaspoon of cooking oil to the drained pasta and toss lightly to keep it from sticking together.
In a skillet, heat oil and sauté onion and garlic until it is transparent but not browned.
Add flour and stir to make a roux to thicken the sauce.
Quickly add dried Rosemary or basil, red pepper flakes, and cinnamon and stir.
Add milk and canned pumpkin and stir until blended and hot, but not boiling.
Stir in Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper.
Turn off heat under skillet and add drained pasta to sauce in skillet, toss lightly with tongs or a fork.
Place pasta on serving dish and sprinkle chopped fresh basil, Rosemary, or spicy pumpkin seeds (see recipe below) over the top.
Serve immediately.
This recipe makes 4 to 6 servings. Serve with warm crusty bread and crisp salad.
Pumpkin seeds are high in protein and nutrients and make a tasty portable snack. Store an ounce or two in a Ziploc bag and take along for a healthy alternative to chips or candy later in the day.
Spicy Pumpkin Seeds
You will need:
1 cup raw green (with no hulls) pumpkin seeds
1 teaspoon olive oil
1 teaspoon sugar
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Heat olive oil in a medium skillet.
Add the rest of the ingredients and stir over medium heat just until seeds begin to pop.
Drain on paper towels.
Serve as a snack or use to sprinkle on top of soup, salads or pasta dishes.
An alternate way to prepare pumpkin seeds is to roast them on a baking sheet in the oven at 350 degrees for 5 to 10 minutes. Watch carefully so they do not burn.
Homemade Pumpkin Spice Blend
(Add to pumpkin pie, cookies, breads, muffins, milkshakes, and other desserts for flavor. Note: most dried spices provide the best flavor when used within six months of opening.)
You will need:
6 tablespoons ground cinnamon
3 tablespoons ground ginger
2 teaspoons ground allspice
2 teaspoons ground nutmeg
2 teaspoons ground cloves
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Assemble ingredients, measure, and place in small bowl.
Stir gently until well blended.
Store in airtight container with a label that includes the date for up to 6 months.
Makes nice holiday gift when packaged in decorated miniature Ball jars with lids.
