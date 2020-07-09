Make the ordinary extraordinary with the sweet flavors of summer berries later in the season. Freezing whole berries is a snap. Just rinse (do not soak), drain, and remove any stems or green tops. Place in a single layer on a baking sheet and set in the freezer. When berries are frozen, drop them in a plastic freezer bag and keep frozen until you are ready to use them. Use in smoothies, fruit sauces, or partially thaw and eat as a snack. Freezing works well with any seasonal berries at the peak of ripeness.
Another summer treat is uncooked jam that can be stored in the freezer or refrigerator. Choose berries with fresh sweet flavor, uniform color, and firm texture. Following is a recipe from the Purdue Education Store, where you will find many free downloadable recipes and information sheets on a variety of interesting topics at www.edustore.purdue.edu.
Uncooked Strawberry Jam from Fresh Fruit
You will need:
1 ¾ cups crushed strawberries (about 1 quart)
4 cups sugar
2 tablespoons bottled lemon juice
1 pouch liquid pectin, 3 ounces (purchase at grocery store in canning supplies section)
Yields approximately 4 half-pint jars
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Measure 1¾ cups of crushed strawberries.
Place in an extra-large bowl. Add sugar, mix well, and let stand for 10 minutes.
Measure lemon juice into a small bowl.
Add liquid pectin and stir well. Stir into fruit and continue stirring for 3 minutes. Pectin thickens the jam.
Pour jam into freezer containers or clean half-pint canning jars, leaving ½ inch of headspace (this is the space between the jam and the top of the jar).
Cover containers and let them stand at room temperature until set (up to 24 hours).
Freeze for up to three months or store in the refrigerator for several weeks.
Serve fruit jam on fresh biscuits, muffins, whole grain toast, or as a topping for dessert.
