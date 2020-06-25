As vegetables become plentiful in gardens and farmers markets, this caramelized vegetable stew will add new flavors to your table. The original recipe came from France, but the American version is simple to prepare and the ingredients are inexpensive. You can make it with canned tomatoes, however fresh tomatoes taste so much better. This recipe is vegan and naturally gluten free. Leftovers are packed with flavor and this dish can be frozen to enjoy within three months.
Ratatouille — A tasty vegetable stew
You will need:
8 ounces uncooked pasta, brown rice, or quinoa (Quinoa is a whole grain that can be served like rice and is sold in most grocery stores. A satisfying whole grain, it has 6 grams of protein per ¼ cup.)
2 tablespoons vegetable oil (canola or olive)
1⁄2 cup onion (chopped)
2 cloves garlic (finely chopped) or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
One medium green sweet pepper (chopped)
One small zucchini (cubed)
One small yellow summer squash (cubed)
One small eggplant (cubed)
Two medium tomatoes (cubed)
3⁄4 teaspoon salt
1⁄4 teaspoon pepper
One teaspoon dried basil or ¼-cup fresh basil, chopped
1-cup mozzarella cheese (shredded) or 1-cup parmesan cheese (grated)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Cook pasta, rice, or quinoa according to package directions. Drain, toss with one-teaspoon oil, and set aside.
Heat remaining oil in a large skillet over medium heat (300°F in an electric skillet). Add onion and garlic and cook until soft.
Add sweet pepper, zucchini, yellow squash, and eggplant. Cook about 10 to 12 minutes until vegetables soften and edges look lightly browned.
Stir in tomatoes, salt, pepper, and basil. Cook another two to four minutes or until heated through.
Serve with pasta, rice, or quinoa, and crusty hot bread, and top with mozzarella or parmesan cheese.
Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours.
Recipe makes six servings (one cup each).
To make the most of fresh produce follow these storage tips:
• Create an “eat first” section in your refrigerator where you are most likely to see foods that are ripe and ready to eat.
• Store fresh herbs like parsley and cilantro in a glass of water to keep them crisp.
• Store mushrooms in a paper bag in the refrigerator.
• Refrigerate summer squash, peppers and eggplant in a vegetable crisper.
• Bananas and apples can make other fruits ripen so keep them separate from other fruit.
• Onions make potatoes sprout so keep them apart at room temperature.
