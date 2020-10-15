Golden winter squash is showing up in abundance in gardens, grocery stores and farmers' markets. Acorn squash, a variety of winter squash, can be roasted, but don’t stop there! It is a colorful, budget-friendly addition to fall menus. Combine roasted acorn squash with cinnamon, cloves, and cayenne pepper, and mix it with fragrant sage to create a warm, mouth-watering soup. This recipe makes a tasty surprise addition to fall meals for family and guests.
When shopping for acorn squash choose squash that is heavy for its size and blemish-free. A cup of acorn squash provides 32 mg. of calcium, 3 grams of fiber, and is high in vitamins A and C. Winter squash has a tough outer peeling that can be hard to cut. Go to “Purdue Extension Food Link” to see a short video on how to cut acorn squash safely.
Most of the ingredients in this Roasted Acorn Squash Soup recipe are basics in home kitchens. Substitute dried sage in this recipe if you do not have fresh, and save the rest for holiday meals. The roasting step is easy. All you do is pop the squash in a baking dish and into your preheated oven and set the timer.
Roasted Acorn Squash Soup
You will need:
2 Acorn Squash, rinsed under warm running water and patted dry
4 teaspoons butter or margarine
4 teaspoons brown sugar
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground cloves (if desired)
½ medium sweet onion, diced
2 ribs celery, chopped
1 ½ tablespoons olive oil or canola oil
1 clove garlic, minced
6 sage leaves, whole (or ½ teaspoon dried sage)
3 cups broth of your choice (chicken or vegetable)
Salt and pepper
½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
½ cup heavy cream, half and half, or milk (optional)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Make sure kitchen surfaces and utensils are clean.
Preheat your oven to 350 degrees.
Cut acorn squash in half lengthwise and remove seeds and fibers with a spoon.
Put squash cut side up in a lightly greased baking dish.
Place one teaspoon of butter, ½-teaspoon brown sugar and a pinch of ground cinnamon and cloves in the hollow of each squash half.
Roast at 350 degrees for 1 to 1 ½ hours until tender. (Test tenderness with a fork.)
In a medium-sized saucepan, cook onion and celery in oil until soft.
Add garlic, sage leaves (whole or dried), salt and pepper, stir and cook for about 2 minutes.
Pour any liquid from center of squash into the saucepan and remove squash peelings.
Add roasted peeled squash, broth, and cayenne pepper and simmer for 20 minutes.
Cool the mixture slightly and remove the sage leaves (Use a strainer if needed.)
Put the mixture in a food processor or blender and process until smooth. (You may need to do this step in two batches depending on the size of your blender.)
Put the mixture back in the saucepan and heat thoroughly until hot before serving.
Add cream or milk and heat through. (cream or milk is optional)
Put soup in bowls and top with a small spoon of plain low-fat yogurt or low-fat sour cream and sprinkle with chopped herbs or croutons.
Recipe makes six servings. Pair with a crisp salad and hot whole grain bread for a tasty meal.
