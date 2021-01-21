With many families spending more time at home, nourishing snacks become more important. A nourishing snack is one that provides nutrients like protein, vitamins, minerals, healthy fats and fiber to make you feel satisfied. If you are tempted to grab chips, soda or candy, remember these items cause a quick rise and fall in blood sugars. Such changes may leave you feeling hungry, grumpy and low on energy. To nourish your body use these four tips to choose satisfying snacks and develop better eating habits.
Offer snacks with protein, fiber, vitamins, minerals and some healthy fat. These things help you feel satisfied until it is time to eat again.
To avoid overeating, serve food in portions and eat from a bowl or plate instead of eating from a bag or other food container.
Keep snack servings small (about ½ cup or less).
Eat in the kitchen or dining room. Again, this habit helps you avoid eating mindlessly around the house. It also prevents spilling food crumbs in the house.
Examples of some satisfying snacks with protein, fiber and nutrients include:
Popcorn (try a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese for flavor instead of butter)
Cheese (a correct serving of cheese is the size of three dice)
Apple slices and peanut butter
Hummus with veggies
Nuts (one ounce is a serving and usually fits in the palm of your hand)
Low fat and low or no sugar yogurt
Roasted chickpeas (often called garbanzo beans)
The following recipe for roasted chickpeas is easy and delicious. It provides four half-cup servings and the nutty flavor and crunch is satisfying.
Roasted Chickpea Snacks (Garbanzo Beans)
You will need:
One 15-ounce can garbanzo beans
One tablespoons olive or canola oil
Salt to taste
One-half teaspoon of your favorite spice to add flavor such as paprika, curry, or chili powder, etc. (optional)
A wedge of fresh lemon or lime to drizzle on just before eating. (if desired)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.
Open and drain the garbanzo beans in a strainer.
Spread the drained garbanzo beans on a clean towel or paper towels and pat until well dried to help the oil coat the beans.
Remove any loose outer skins and discard.
Place towel-dried garbanzo beans in a small bowl and toss with olive or canola oil and salt (if desired).
Pour garbanzo beans onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or lightly greased with canola or olive oil.
Roast for 20 to 30 minutes or until crisp. Toss with a large spoon or spatula after about 10 minutes of roasting for even cooking.
When roasting is finished, toss garbanzo beans with a one-half teaspoon of your favorite spice to add flavor, if desired. Store at room temperature in a loosely covered container for up to two days as they start to lose crispness after that time. Just before consuming, try squeezing a wedge of fresh lemon or lime on the crisp beans if desired. Enjoy the crunch and nutty flavor.
This recipe makes about four ½-cup servings of roasted chickpea snacks. The recipe may be doubled, if you need to make more. It provides a satisfying snack because each half-cup serving contains 4 grams of fiber, 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of healthy fat. Use roasted chickpeas to sprinkle over salads, stir-fry meals and other main dishes to add texture, flavor, crunch and extra nutrients.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.