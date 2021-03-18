Radishes are traditionally sliced and served raw in salads to add color and flavor. You may not have thought of cooking radishes, but roasting radishes brings out their sweetness and they retain their bright red color and crunch. There are many varieties of radishes but the type we see in groceries in Indiana are usually rosy red on the outside and white on the inside. Try the following recipe for an unusual spring side dish with lots of delicious flavor. Leave the salt out if you are on a low-salt diet because you can always add it before serving. This is a heart-healthy recipe filled with nutrients and no saturated fats.
Roasted Radishes with Peas, Lemon and Dill
You will need:
1 bunch radishes (about 10) rinsed well with tops and stems cut off
2 teaspoons canola or olive oil
¼ teaspoon salt (optional)
¼ teaspoon pepper
1 cup peas — fresh, frozen (thawed) or canned peas (drained)
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon dried dill (optional but adds great flavor)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Cut radishes in quarters and mix in a bowl with oil, salt and pepper.
Place radishes on a baking sheet pan with sides and roast for 10 minutes.
Remove the sheet pan from the oven using oven mitts and sprinkle the peas over the radishes. Return sheet to the oven until peas are heated through (about 4 to 5 minutes)
Remove pan from oven and sprinkle with lemon juice and dried dill (if desired)
Serve immediately and refrigerate any leftovers within two hours.
Recipe serves four to six and makes a colorful spring side dish.
Radishes store longer if you cut the green tops off and store in a container in the refrigerator.
They are related to the cabbage and broccoli family and do not freeze well. Remember to keep fresh produce away from raw meat and meat juices to avoid cross-contamination.
