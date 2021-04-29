A frittata is a mouthwatering egg dish that is quick and works for breakfast, lunch, or supper. Most frittatas call for eight eggs, but this recipe, from Purdue Food Link, is healthier because it uses whole-grain pasta and only four eggs. Making a veggie frittata is a good way to use bits of vegetables on hand and to encourage family members to consume more vegetables.
Spring Veggie Frittata
You will need:
4 ounces whole-grain spaghetti, cooked
4 eggs, lightly beaten
Dash of nutmeg (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste (may be omitted and added at the table)
2/3 cup shredded cheese (mozzarella, cheddar, or cheese on hand)
1 cup asparagus, or veggies of your choice, rinsed and cut into one-inch pieces (discard the tough ends)
1 cup cherry tomatoes, rinsed and cut in half
1 cup fresh spinach, rinsed and chopped (optional)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds and dry on a clean towel.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
Cook the pasta according to package directions and drain.
Grease a 9-inch baking dish with canola oil or cooking spray.
Cook asparagus in saucepan with one cup water until bright green and softened (3-4 minutes).
Combine lightly beaten eggs, seasonings, cheese and all veggies in a bowl and stir to coat veggies with egg mixture.
Spread mixture over spaghetti until it is covered, and sinks between spaghetti strands.
Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean.
Let stand five minutes before serving.
Pair frittata with crusty bread and a simple tossed salad.
Recipe makes 5 to 6 servings.
