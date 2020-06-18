Creative summer salads come in every description imaginable. Sautéed vegetables, fresh vegetables, whole grains like brown rice, quinoa and pastas turn salads into a light meal. Making salad is a good way to use small amounts of vegetables that might otherwise be wasted. Following are some tips to avoid wasting food:
If you have greens like spinach or kale that are about to go bad, steam or sauté them to give them new life. Lightly cooked vegetables are delicious in salads.
Revive wilted salad greens or celery by putting them in cold water for 10 minutes.
Use leftover herbs on salads or sandwiches or add them to stir-fries.
If you are stuck with small amounts of uncooked grains with similar cooking times, cook them together to add a novel touch to salads.
Keep a container in the freezer for leftover bits of produce like carrots, onions, celery, peppers, tomatoes, or herbs, and use them to make stock for soups and stews.
Combining fresh and sautéed vegetables in salads adds a nice variety of textures and flavors. Assorted greens, sautéed squash, and whole grains makes this easy salad a nutritional winner.
Summer Salad with Homemade Vinaigrette Dressing
You will need:
2 small yellow squash, sliced lengthwise into one-inch pieces
1-tablespoon olive oil
1 medium tomato, diced
1 cup greens of your choice (spinach, kale, lettuce), rinsed and patted dry
½ cup uncooked brown rice or grain of your choice
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Cook rice according to package directions and cool slightly.
Sauté the cut squash in 1-tablespoon olive oil until soft.
Rinse salad greens in cool water and pat dry.
For each salad, place ½-cup greens on a salad plate next to one-half cup sautéed squash.
Place half of cooked rice next to squash.
Top with half of the diced tomato.
Drizzle vinaigrette dressing over each salad. (See dressing recipe below.)
Recipe makes two salads.
Vinaigrette Dressing
Make a vinaigrette by mixing oil with something acidic like lemon juice or vinegar. Add flavor with salt, pepper, herbs, and spices and use for salad dressing or a marinade for meat.
You will need:
1 tablespoon sweet onion, diced
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1-tablespoon honey
1/3 cup olive oil (may substitute canola oil)
Chopped fresh herbs (optional)
Salt and pepper to taste
Steps:
Combine ingredients, except salt and pepper, in a small bowl and whisk until combined.
Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Drizzle dressing over salad and serve immediately.
Refrigerate leftovers for up to three days.
Salads are perfect for cutting down on salt in your diet. The following recipe for Lemon Pasta Salad, packed with flavor, needs no salt.
Lemon Pasta Salad
You will need:
½ cup uncooked whole grain pasta
One ½ teaspoons olive oil
1-tablespoon lemon juice
One two-ounce can sliced black olives
1-cup garbanzo beans, drained
½ cup fresh red bell pepper, diced
¼ cup feta cheese, crumbled (optional)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Cook pasta according to package directions and drain when cooked.
Place all ingredients in a medium bowl and toss.
Refrigerate salad for at least two hours to chill and let flavors develop.
Recipe makes four servings.
