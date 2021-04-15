Swiss chard is a leafy green vegetable that grows in Indiana in late spring and early summer. One cup of cooked Swiss chard has 18 milligrams calcium, 44 grams Vitamin A and 18 grams Vitamin C and only 35 calories. Because of its high nutritional content and low calories, it is a weight loss champion.
When shopping for chard and other leafy greens, choose bright, crisp leaves and firm stalks. Store unwashed chard in the refrigerator in a plastic bag for two to three days. Before eating, rinse leaves thoroughly under cool running water and pat dry.
The following vegetarian recipe makes a good main dish or side dish and is satisfying because it contains whole-wheat pasta and the veggies provide fiber. Fiber helps your body digest food more slowly and helps balance blood sugars.
Pasta and Swiss Chard
You will need:
3 cups penne pasta (half whole wheat and half regular is a tasty mix)
4 cups fresh chard, rinsed, stems removed, and chopped
1 ½ tablespoons olive or canola oil
1 package grape tomatoes, rinsed well and cut in half
1 ½ teaspoons dried basil or ¼ cup fresh basil, rinsed well
1 tablespoon fresh garlic, minced or ½ teaspoon garlic powder
3 tablespoons flour
2 1/3 cups vegetable broth (can use chicken broth for non-vegetarian dish)
Salt and pepper to taste
Steps:
1. Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds and dry on a clean towel.
2. Boil two quarts of water in a large pot and stir in 3 cups penne pasta. Cook 8 to 10 minutes and drain.
3. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat and add half of the tomatoes. Cook two to three minutes until skins soften. Reserve the rest of the tomatoes for adding later.
4. Add basil, garlic, salt and pepper and stir.
5. Sprinkle flour over tomato mixture and cook for 30 seconds, stirring until thickened.
6. Add broth and bring to a boil, then reduce heat.
7. Add chard leaves and remaining tomatoes and simmer uncovered for 2 to 3 minutes until chard wilts.
8. Pour over pasta and serve hot with warm French bread.
The total prep time is 35 minutes and this recipe serves six with 235 calories per one-cup serving.
