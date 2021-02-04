February is heart health awareness month. While heart disease is the leading cause of death for American men and women, it is largely preventable. Fixing heart-healthy foods at home and getting at least 30 minutes of exercise daily are ways to avoid heart disease. Heart-healthy eating includes choosing foods like lean protein, whole grains, fruits and vegetables, and limiting saturated and Trans fats, added sugar, and alcohol. Reading nutrition labels on foods can help you decide which foods are heart-healthy.
The amount of fiber in foods is important because fiber helps your body lower cholesterol, manage weight and reduce the chance for type 2 diabetes. Fiber also reduces constipation and gives a feeling of fullness after eating. Men should consume about 30 grams of fiber daily and the goal for women is about 25 grams in order to have a healthy diet. Add fiber to your diet with whole grains, fruits and vegetables and look for fiber on food nutrition labels.
To give your heart health a boost, register for the free virtual Purdue Get Walk IN program, starting Feb. 12. You will receive weekly emails for 12 weeks with information on the benefits of walking and motivational tips. Call 812-948-5470 to get more information or to register, or email your request to jsteffens@purdue.edu to participate in this free walking program. A participant said, “This program helped me control my weight and gave my mood a big lift.”
Try the following recipe from the Purdue Extension Be Heart Smart program for whole grain taco salad with brown rice. This recipe shows that healthy dishes can be easy, budget friendly, and taste delicious. Be creative and substitute veggies on hand to save on your grocery budget.
Tasty Taco Rice Salad
You will need:
1 pound lean ground beef
1 ½ cups uncooked instant brown rice (brown rice is a whole grain)
2 cups water
1 cup chopped onion (about 1 medium)
1 tablespoon chili powder
3 cups chopped tomatoes or one 15-ounce can diced tomatoes (no salt added)
1 jalapeno pepper, seeds removed and minced
2 cups spinach or lettuce of your choice, rinsed under running water
1 cup reduced fat shredded cheese
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Cook ground meat in a large skillet until brown (160 degrees). Drain the fat off and then rinse meat with hot water to remove more fat if desired.
Add uncooked instant brown rice, water, onion, and chili powder to the skillet.
Cover. Simmer over low heat about 15 minutes until rice is cooked.
Add tomatoes and the minced jalapeno. Heat for 2 to 3 minutes.
Place layers of spinach or lettuce, rice mixture, and cheese on serving plates.
Serve at once. May serve with a few low-salt tortilla chips for extra crunch.
This recipe makes eight servings with plenty of fiber, spice and crunch for eating satisfaction.
