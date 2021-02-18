If you are yearning for a crunchy side dish that is a little unusual but budget-friendly, Cumin Lime Coleslaw may be just the dish. The main ingredients, cabbage and carrots, are both recommended for a healthy diet. Both vegetables are high in fiber and rich in vitamins and minerals, especially vitamin C. Pair the side dish with a hot sandwich or a vegetarian meal to boost flavor and nutrition. It tastes even better when refrigerated for several hours.
You will need:
½ cup mayo (low fat is fine)
Juice of ½ lime
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon salt
Pinch of cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon sugar (may use artificial sweetener if desired)
½ medium head of cabbage (6 cups shredded) rinsed under running water and drained
2 carrots
½ bunch green onions, rinsed and thinly sliced (may substitute ¼ cup chopped sweet onion)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Make slaw dressing by mixing mayo, lime juice, cumin, salt, sugar, and cayenne in a small bowl. Refrigerate until ready to use.
Shred cabbage into thin strips using a sharp knife, box grater or food processor. Place in a large bowl.
Peel carrots, grate, and add to cabbage.
Slice the green onions into thin slices and toss with cabbage and carrots.
Toss the vegetables with the dressing and serve immediately or refrigerate until ready to serve.
Serving size is ¾ cup with 170 calories, 4 grams fiber and 2 grams protein.
