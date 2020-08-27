Late summer vegetable crops are filling the produce sections of grocery stores and farmer’s markets, and are ripening in home gardens. Now is a good time to try new recipes using nutritious summer vegetables. While veggies, like zucchini, work well in cakes and breads, they also add flavor, nutrition, and economically increase servings in casserole dishes. Veggies are a natural in pasta dishes with or without meat. Take stock of any vegetables in your kitchen that you need to use as just about any vegetable will work in veggie lasagna. Some examples are bell peppers, eggplant, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccoli and cauliflower. Add ¼-cup fresh basil or oregano leaves, sliced thin, for a flavor boost.
This lasagna recipe has several steps for cooking and assembling, but be creative with your choice of vegetables and cheeses, and assemble the layers in your favorite way. Your kitchen will smell amazing and this make-ahead dish will provide an easy supper. After cooking, the casserole will keep in the refrigerator for about three days and then freeze leftovers in individual servings for quick meals.
Veggie Lasagna
You will need:
Oven-safe casserole dish, 9 inches x 13 inches
1 package lasagna noodles, cooked or use no-cook noodles
4 cups of vegetables on hand, cut into bite-sized pieces (Try any or all of these: zucchini, yellow squash, bell pepper, eggplant, cauliflower or broccoli)
2 tomatoes, diced
½ medium onion, minced
1 or 2 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons canola oil
One 16 ounce carton low-fat cottage cheese
2 eggs
One 24 ounce jar spaghetti sauce or use canned, diced tomatoes
One 8 ounce bag mozzarella cheese, shredded
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.
Prepare eight lasagna noodles according to package directions.
Rinse vegetables under warm running water and pat dry.
Cut vegetables into bite-sized pieces.
Put 1-tablespoon canola oil in large skillet and cook onions and garlic at medium heat for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir and be careful not to burn.
Add cut vegetables to skillet and cook for 6 to 8 minutes until they begin to soften.
Stir in Italian seasoning, add salt, and pepper to taste.
Stir in diced tomatoes and cook the mixture 2 minutes, stirring lightly.
While veggies cook mix cottage cheese and eggs together in small bowl.
Add half 24-ounce jar spaghetti sauce to vegetables, stir, and turn off burner.
Lightly grease casserole dish with canola oil.
Put half of the cooked vegetables with sauce on the bottom of the casserole dish.
Spread four cooked lasagna noodles on top of the vegetable layer.
Spread cottage cheese mixture over noodles and sprinkle 1/2 bag mozzarella cheese evenly on top.
Put remainder of vegetable mixture over cottage cheese and top with four lasagna noodles
Spread the rest of the spaghetti sauce over the top.
Sprinkle the rest of the mozzarella cheese on top of casserole and bake until bubbling and lightly browned on top (30 to 45 minutes).
This recipe makes about 10 servings and may be doubled to serve a large group or freeze one for later. It is a good dish to prepare a day ahead and refrigerate until ready to bake. Serve with warm bread and a crisp salad for a tasty supper.
