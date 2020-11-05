If you crave a tasty, warm beverage to make at home on a chilly fall day, try a cup of Hot Pumpkin Spice Drink. It is so easy to fix and if you use fat-free milk this drink contains only 120 calories. It has 7 grams of protein, is high in calcium and vitamin D, and the pumpkin adds vitamin A. Children can enjoy this warm drink as a snack because it contains vitamins, calcium, protein and no caffeine. The following recipe is from Iowa State Extension Service.
Hot Pumpkin Spice Drink
You will need:
2½ cups any type of milk (fat-free, 1%, 2% or regular, or use almond milk if desired)
1/3 cup canned pumpkin puree (not pumpkin pie filling)
2 tablespoons maple syrup or pancake syrup
1-teaspoon vanilla
½-teaspoon cinnamon
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Combine all ingredients in a medium saucepan.
Stir constantly over medium heat with a whisk or fork until hot. (6 to 8 minutes)
Make a froth (tiny bubbles on top) right before serving by beating the mixture with a fork or whisk.
Garnish with a cinnamon stick and serve at once for a cool day treat.
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator and reheat on the stovetop or in microwave. If using the microwave stir every 30 seconds to keep milk from burning.
Since you are using only 1/3 cup canned pumpkin, use the rest to substitute for bananas or apples in muffins. Canned pumpkin can also be stored in a freezer container and frozen until ready to use.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.