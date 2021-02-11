For more information about planning healthy budget-friendly meals, contact Janet Steffens, Purdue Extension Educator in Floyd County, at jsteffens@purdue.edu.

There is still time to register for the FREE Get Walk IN program. If you would like to receive weekly emails with information about the benefits of walking and motivational messages, send an email to Steffens at jsteffens@purdue.edu. Get Walk IN emails begin on February 12, and everyone is welcome to participate.