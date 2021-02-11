Nothing says warmth and comfort on a wintery day like homemade chicken soup. It is simple to make and can be adjusted for the ingredients you have on hand. Simmer naturally lean chicken with chopped sweet onion, fresh celery, carrots, and water. I like to add some veggies to my soup to help meet the goal of consuming five servings of vegetables each day. It is a good way to use up dabs of leftover vegetables. Substitute leftover baked or rotisserie chicken for the raw chicken in the recipe and add after browning the onion and celery. Using cooked chicken will cut the simmering time down to about an hour.
Add a few drops of fresh lemon juice when the soup is ready to serve to increase flavor, especially if you are watching your salt consumption. Experts agree that we should limit salt (sodium) to no more than 2,300 milligrams per day (about one teaspoon). Nutrition facts labels on foods help with limiting salt (sodium) because they list the sodium content per serving of food. Nutrition labels help compare foods when you want to choose between several products at the grocery store.
You will need:
One pound skinless chicken (choose your favorite pieces) or leftover cooked chicken
Two tablespoons canola oil
½ medium onion, chopped
Two medium carrots, sliced into ¼ inch pieces
Two stalks celery, rinsed and sliced into ¼ inch pieces
One 15 ounce can diced tomatoes (optional)
Salt and pepper
One lemon (optional)
Four cups water
One cup egg noodles or one cup white instant rice
One 32 ounce chicken broth (low sodium)
Steps:
Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.
Put the canola oil in a large pan over medium heat.
Add chopped onion and celery and cook for about three minutes or until just starting to brown.
Add chicken pieces and cook until all sides are light brown or add leftover cooked chicken and go immediately to the next step.
Add carrots and water and simmer mixture for 30 minutes to 45 minutes.
Add canned diced tomatoes (if desired) and chicken broth and simmer for at least one hour. Simmering blends the flavors and reduces the liquid for richer flavor.
Thirty minutes before serving add the noodles or rice (your choice) and continue simmering until done.
When ready to serve season with salt and pepper to taste.
Squeeze a few drops of fresh lemon juice into each bowl of soup just before serving.
Recipe makes about eight servings of delicious hot soup. Serve soup with whole grain crackers or hot bread and a salad.
