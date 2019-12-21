NEW ALBANY — Deweese Oscar Stein was just a young man with little more than work ethic and a vision back in the 1930s.
Stein, known as Dewey or "D.O.," was born in New Albany and graduated from New Albany High School in 1932. His father worked for the Kentucky & Indiana Terminal Railroad Company in Louisville, but Dewey had other plans for his life.
With just $200 in his pocket, the young man opened Stein Glass Co., in the bottom floor of the home he shared with his brother and father in 1939. In the years that followed, the shop moved to the neighboring lot at 311 E. Main St., where it sits to this day.
Eventually taking over the business was his son, Joe Stein. Now, after 80 years of business in the family, Stein Glass is set to change hands.
“The name’s still going strong," the younger Stein said of his late father. "Whenever you say Stein Glass Company, I don’t think you’d find five people that had something bad to say about it. Good names last."
After dealing with some heart troubles earlier this year, Stein said the sale was a necessary move. The reason for this is because of his strong belief that customers should be able to walk into a business and speak with the owner.
That's when Stein made the decision to hand over the business to Tim and Carol Smith.
“When I went through some heart things back in January of this year, it was going to make me not capable of being down there on a regular basis," Stein said. "I felt like the customers should have the capability of talking to the owner in the store instead of over the phone.”
A condition of the sale to the Smiths was that the business remain in New Albany, in the same lot where it's been located for decades. Despite being sold, the Stein family name is also to remain attached to the building, in a very literal manner.
“Dad bought the lot right away, then built the business right there," Stein said. "The front sign has been there in neon for probably 60 years.”
The longevity of the business is credited by Stein to the the hard work and intelligence of his father.
Since he didn't have much money at the start of things, Stein said his father had to get creative and clever in how he marketed his operation. One way this was done was by making it seem like business was always booming, even if it meant throwing in a bit of visual theatrics.
Dewey could often only afford a few pieces of glass. But he would throw sheets over the racks in his shop, thus making it appear as though he had an abundance of clients.
“He just wanted people to see how much glass he had," Stein said. "It looked like he had all sorts of business, and it made people want to work with him. He was so smart."
The empty lot that now sits next to the warehouse is where the family home was once located.
Such proximity was a no-brainer for somebody like Dewey, who died in 1999. According to Stein, he had such a great passion for the work he did, as evidenced by what took place on his wedding day.
"Dad got married, then 30 minutes later he just drove back to the shop and kept working for the rest of his life," Stein said.
Over the years, Dewey built up a sizable client base in the city. Stein was in the shop helping as much as he could on half-days and weekends starting around the age of 10.
He respected his father and the business so much that he always knew he would eventually take over. That transition finally happened in 1978, when Stein was just 28 years old.
“Dad sold it to me," he said. "He gave me a 12-year period, and I paid him back in a year and half. That’s how successful dad was. He had enough contracts that I could keep doing business like that."
Stein was determined to keep the family name alive in New Albany. Many of the same clients stuck around throughout the years. Stein even worked with the children and grandchildren of those who had originally established business partnerships with his father.
As Stein Glass moves into a new chapter, albeit under new ownership, Stein is confident that those same values will continue to be associated with the business. He has a lot of faith in the Smiths, and the Smiths knew his father personally, with Tim serving as a pallbearer at Dewey's funeral.
"Tim goes all the way back, and he fit right in with Stein Glass Company," Stein said. "Dad respected the company. He respected the customers, the city and employees. That’s what he passed on to me, and that’s how I hope Tim and Carol carry it on. That’s satisfaction to me.”
