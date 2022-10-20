JEFFERSONVILLE — A self-described centrist who fears the middle is being eliminated from politics, former Democratic state representative Steve Stemler still believes a person with a desire to help can make a tangible difference.
The president and owner of Stemler Corp. and a member of multiple boards, Stemler wasn’t exactly searching for ways to keep himself occupied when the phone rang about a month ago. He was somewhat surprised to be speaking with an official in Gov. Eric Holcomb’s administration. After a brief chat, the question was posed — would Stemler be interested in serving as a commissioner on the Ports of Indiana board?
As he’s done countless times when asked to serve, Stemler said yes.
Before being elected in 2006 as the District 71 state representative, Stemler served as a Ports of Indiana commissioner. He was appointed by former Gov. Frank O’Bannon.
Many people don’t understand how valuable Indiana’s ports are, and they’re confused that a Midwestern state has such a commission, Stemler said.
“A tremendous amount of industry and commerce transpires through the port systems,” Stemler said.
Indiana has three ports under the commission’s purview — Jeffersonville, Burns Harbor and Mount Vernon. Jeffersonville’s campus has been a traditional hub for steel and agricultural cargo, though shipments related to a growing logistics industry are accounting for more and more of the commerce.
Shipping is one of the slowest modes of transportation, but it’s also the cheapest. Indiana’s motto of being the Crossroads of America fits perfectly with the ports system, and the commission members vote on infrastructure and policy issues associated with the entities.
The fact that Stemler was appointed to the post by a Republican governor isn’t surprising given his history of bipartisanship.
“I do appreciate that they look at me as being even-keeled and level-headed and minded,” Stemler said.
Holcomb pointed to Stemler’s knowledge and experience as reasons for his appointment.
“Steve Stemler has a long history of representing the people of southeast Indiana and understands the crucial role ports play in the local economy and the Indiana commerce,” Holcomb said. “His expertise and collaborative approach will benefit the region for years to come.”
Stemler played a major role in developing the infrastructure that supports the Jeffersonville port and River Ridge Commerce Center. He co-sponsored legislation designating the heavy haul transportation corridor in Clark County, connecting the Port of Indiana with River Ridge. He's also a former chair of the River Ridge board of directors.
Stemler was able to cross the aisle on several occasions in Indianapolis, garnering both praise and disdain for his willingness to put issues before party. He was appointed to chair two different committees by former Republican House Speaker Brian Bosma — an unheard of move in today’s political climate.
Stemler consulted with his father the first time Bosma inquired about his willingness to lead a committee. The father and son reached the conclusion that the opportunity would allow Stemler to help those who mattered most to him — the constituents of the 71st District.
“I thought we’re in the minority, and we’re probably going to be for a while,” Stemler said. “How can I best serve and help accomplish things to better the state and also the people I represent?”
Stemler experienced the harshness of politics in 2011 when he broke with his party and stayed in Indianapolis while the rest of the Democratic caucus fled to Illinois to avoid voting on bills that were destined to pass the Republican-controlled legislature.
“I went into the Chamber every day and the halls were packed and people would let me know as I walked past them that there were people strongly opposed to it,” Stemler said.
But Stemler, a man who bases decisions on his faith and principles, said he never wavered from his choice to remain in Indianapolis so legislative proceedings could continue.
“I was very confident in my decision and I never second-guessed it,” he said, adding that he never criticized other Democrats for their choices.
People protested in front of his business and home, and Stemler said the effect that his decision had on his family and employees of Stemler Corp. was the most difficult part of that time. But he continued to win elections and serve the 71st District through 2018.
Less than four years out of office, Stemler said the tone of politics has changed drastically since 2018.
“It’s winner take all,” he said. “Maybe I’m just naive in my upbringing, but in life and in politics, I don’t feel that we as people should be all about ourselves. We all need to look out for ourselves but also for our neighbors and each other.”
Stemler does miss solving problems for people, as he said constituents would regularly stop by his office or call with an issue they were having with a state agency. He credits his good relationship with the other side of the aisle in clearing hurdles and getting results.
As for Southern Indiana, Stemler is enthusiastic about the future. He’s on the Ogle Foundation and River Heritage Conservancy boards, playing a part in the development of Origin Park.
Like his time in elected office, Stemler believes that collaboration is the key to success for the region.
“We can control our own destiny and I think that’s going to require discipline and collective participation going forward from citizens and the leaders that will be making those decisions,” Stemler said.
To learn more about Indiana’s ports, go to www.portsofindiana.com.
