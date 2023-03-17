Lorch Naville Ward LLC has promoted Stephen T. Naville to managing member of the law firm at 506 State St. in New Albany.
Estate planning, estate administration, and elder law are Naville’s areas of concentration. His work involves preparing wills, trusts, and other documents such as powers of attorney and living wills. As an extension of this practice, Naville also assists families and individuals in handling estate matters following death.
Naville, a New Albany native, earned undergraduate degrees in public affairs and economics from Indiana University and is a graduate of the Brandeis School of Law at University of Louisville. He succeeds former managing member Robert P. Hamilton.
The new managing member joined the firm as an associate attorney in 2007 and became a member in 2013.
The firm’s New Albany roots date back to 1928, and its 11 attorneys concentrate in adoptions; mediation/alternative dispute resolution; bankruptcy; business, criminal, family, real estate, elder/Medicaid, and energy/utility law; general civil and probate litigation; domestic partners; title services; zoning and land use; and wills, trusts, estate planning/administration.
For more information, call (812) 949-1000 or log onto www.lnwlegal.com
