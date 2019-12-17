NEW ALBANY — Billy Stewart, who is in the third year of his first term as a Floyd County Commissioner, is resigning. Stewart's last day as a commissioner is Saturday.
Stewart, a Republican, is one of three commissioners and the current president of the body. He represents District 3, which consists of Franklin and Georgetown. The other two commissioners are Shawn Carruthers and John Schellenberger.
Stewart said he is stepping down due to his job with Hofman USA expanding. He is currently a manufacturer's sales representative for Southern Indiana and Central Kentucky, but his territory will now include Indianapolis, Central Ohio and Virginia.
"I don't want to be one of those elected officials who just shows up at meetings and does nothing else. If I am going to do something, I am going to give it 100 percent," he said. "I am going to do it right and with my territory expanding, there is just no way I could give it 100 percent."
Carruthers, who also serves as the Floyd County Republican Party chairman, said a caucus will be conducted soon to fill Stewart's term, which ends Dec. 31, 2020. He said he would like to have someone in place no later than the commissioners' Jan. 22 meeting. Ideally, he said, he would like to find someone who is willing to run next year for the position.
"We want to find the best person to fill the remainder of the term," Carruthers said. "This came as a shock, but it's very understandable. When life changes, sometimes you have to make changes. I hate to see him go. He is definitely an asset to the county and the Republican Party."
Stewart said it was a difficult choice, but one that had to be made.
"I put the position ahead of my personal ego or my desires," he said. "The job as commissioner is too important not to have someone there who will give it 100 percent of their time.
"Everyone is surprised, but they know the kind of person that I am. I am not just going to be a hanger-on."
Stewart said he is proud of the work that has been accomplished during the first three years of his term. He singled out the establishment of the Floyd County Legacy Foundation, revising the subdivision rules, hiring a human resources director, expanding the jail, opening the Galena Digital Library and Kevin Hammersmith Park.
He said there is also more to be done, including the completion of the county's new technology park, which is currently under construction.
"That is extremely important and I hope the person replacing me stays on top of that project," he said. "We have accomplished a lot, but there is still a lot pending."
Stewart, who is 59, said he is still open to sitting on a board that meets once a month if he is needed. He also said he will stay active in local politics.
"I have enjoyed it. I enjoy meeting people, talking to people and trying to solve their issues," he said. "You can't always make people happy, but you try to do your best."
Carruthers did not know when a caucus would be called, with the holidays right around the corner.
