FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane has recently promoted first felony prosecutor, Elizabeth Stigdon, to the role of chief deputy.
“To serve and protect the citizens of Floyd County.”
The mission statement remains above the door, reminding employees and Lane daily of the purpose of the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office.
“Above all, we must put the interests of others first,” Lane said. “That is why I am appointing Elizabeth Stigdon as the new chief deputy prosecuting attorney. She is determined to selflessly serve Floyd County. From the time she was hired as a deputy prosecutor, selfless service has always been in the forefront of her mind and I have complete confidence she will excel in her new leadership role.”
Stigdon, attending the University of Indianapolis and Indiana University of School of Law, was always interested in criminal investigations and forensics.
“Being a prosecutor allows me to combine those interests while giving a voice to victims of crime.” Stigdon said. “Being involved in the criminal law as a prosecutor provides a unique opportunity to be an advocate for the community in the interest of public safety. I am grateful for the opportunity to serve.”
After attaining her law degree, Stigdon worked as a deputy prosecutor in Scott County, focusing on domestic violence and child support.
Joining the Floyd County Prosecutor’s Office in January 2021, Stigdon quickly proved her worth and Lane promoted her to first felony prosecutor. As Stigdon focused on felony cases filed within Floyd County, she said drugs continue to be the catalyst for the large majority of the crime in the county as well as the State and country.
“It is increasingly important to stop the flow of drugs in the community.” Stigdon said. “For this reason, we must be tough on dealers who are pushing poison on our streets. There are resources available for individuals who are addicted, but once someone crosses the threshold into dealing drugs, they need to be held accountable for the damage they are doing to the people who live here.”
With over 11 years of experience as a prosecutor, Stigdon has continued to advocate for the community not only in the courtroom with trial experience ranging from drug dealing cases to domestic battery, but also by promoting programs such as the Child Fatality Review Team and Sexual Assault Response Team.
“When I started in Floyd County, these teams were both in their early stages, which allowed me the opportunity to work with other agencies in their creation.” Stigdon said. “Child fatalities and sexual assault present unique challenges and I am eager to continue our work with the variety of agencies addressing these issues head on.”
Grateful and honored to be able to serve in this position, Stigdon said she is excited to be able to work in a new role.
“We have a terrific team of individuals within our office.” Lane said. “And we are extremely fortunate to work with very proactive, highly skilled law enforcement agencies, and excellent prosecutors like Liz Stigdon.”
