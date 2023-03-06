SOUTHERN INDIANA — Tree branches, roof shingles and other debris littered yards and streets after the storm came through Southern Indiana this past weekend.
The storm brought much flash flooding, road closures and power outages across Clark and Floyd counties.
The two counties now are cleaning up the aftermath by sweeping the streets and picking up the debris from trash that was blown everywhere.
Clark County
The Clark County Emergency Management Agency has reported there were 40 power lines down, 18 roadways flooded, four structure fires that are believed to be related to the storm and other damage.
It was reported that upward of 20,000 to 25,000 residents were without power Friday and that number rose by just a little bit later that evening when the wind rolled through the area.
“Fortunately, a lot of those were restored fairly quickly,” said Gavan Hebner, Clark County EMA director. “The ones that the utility companies reported to be a little bit harder to reach were the ones in the rural communities.”
Hebner added that there are still 34 residents in Clark County without power Monday.
He also said that there were no injuries related to the storm reported, and that all the roads in the county are clear of debris and flooding and now all are open.
In Charlestown, many trees and limbs were blown over during the storm, with some damaging at least one home. The United Methodist Church, 423 Main Cross Street in Charlestown, had most of its roof blown off from the storm.
The Town of Clarksville said on its social media “FROM CLARKSVILLE PUBLIC WORKS: “Public Works will be working on all the brush piles until they are picked up. With all the damage from the winds, there’s a very good chance we won’t be around on regularly scheduled days. The bigger piles will take us longer to get. Please be patient as we still have all of our regular day to day jobs that have to be done also.”
For those who have debris from the storm that needs to be picked up, they can collect the debris and put it in their waste can for it to be picked up.
“After a storm like this, there’s going to be a lot of limbs for probably two to three weeks,” said Mike Morlan, Jeffersonville street commissioner. “It may take us a while for us to clear the entire city.”
For bigger branches and limbs, residents are advised to put them in a big pile on their curbside for them to be picked up by the claw truck.
Floyd County
During the storm in Floyd County, mainly flash floods and power outages were reported.
After the storm, it was reported that three or four roads had to be closed and only a few trees and powerlines were knocked over. No injuries were reported from the storm in Floyd County either.
On Monday, the Rural Electric Membership Corporation (REMC) reported that around 44 customers were without power after the storm. REMC provides electricity to areas of the community that have no other means of receiving it.
“As far as the flooding, all that’s receded,” said Kent Barrow, Floyd County EMA director. “I don’t believe there’s any roads still closed due to trees or anything like that.”
For debris clean-up in New Albany, residents need to call ecotech at 502-935-1130. Residents are asked to put the debris in a pile on the curbside and then call the company to pick it up.
“All the fire departments within the county and the road department, in my opinion, did an excellent job responding to incidents related to the storm,” Barrow said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.