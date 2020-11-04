NEW ALBANY — Floyd County voters have chosen the judge to preside over Superior Court No. 1 for the next six years, a court that handles a majority of higher-level felony cases in the county.
Republican Carrie K. Stiller won with 23,073 votes or 56.8% of the vote against Democrat Matthew Lorch, who received 17,540 votes or 43.2% of the vote.
In Floyd County Superior Court No. 2, Republican James Hancock won re-election to a second term with 25,028 votes (61.2% of the vote) to Chelsea Stanley's 15,745 votes, or 38.6% of the vote.
In a statement sent to the News and Tribune, Stiller said that she was "humbled and honored to be elected by the voters of Floyd County," it reads. "I will work hard every day to live up to their expectations, to attempt to fill the very large shoes that Judge Orth will be leaving behind, to help keep our community safe and provide fair and balanced justice in the courtroom.
"I thank Matthew Lorch, my opponent, who ran an honorable and vigorous campaign. Anyone who steps up to run for office is appreciated for the incredible amount of work that goes into this process."
She added that she was grateful for the support of her family, friends, the Republican Party and staff.
"I am very excited to get started working for this community!" she said.
In an interview, Stiller said she would be completing judicial training in December and January and will be working with Judge Orth and her office over the coming weeks for a smooth transition.
"I fully expect the staffing will stay exactly as it is so that we can continue forward the great work that that court has been doing," Stiller said.
With the Superior 2 race, Hancock said he hadn't been sure what to expect, especially with the higher than usual voter turnout in Floyd County. Results provided Wednesday after the roughly 650 ballots that weren't able to be finished counting on election night showed 42,102 ballots cast of 62,222 registered voters, for a voter turnout of 67.6%.
"You don't take anything for granted," Hancock said. "I knew a little bit about Ms. Stanley and I think she's a very nice lady and a competent lawyer and anything could happen. You always prepare for the worst and hope for the best and that's what I did. I had an awful lot of good people who went out and worked hard for me."
Hancock said he believed support from the law enforcement community also contributed to his success.
In his second term, the judge said he wants to expand on programs to help people with addictions, focusing more on drugs rather than alcohol, as that is how the trends have gone with people he's seen on the courtroom.
He also wants to work on getting an in-patient facility specifically for people with addiction issues, which he said should be accessible to people with limited financial resources.
