Scott Memorial Health has announced that Molly Stockelman has been recognized as the facility’s 2022 Mercy Award winner.
Stockelman has been a team member at Scott Memorial Health for three years and is currently an Emergency Department Technician. She demonstrates extraordinary commitment to her work, patients, team members and to the community.
Her eagerness to succeed in her duties has set her apart from her peers and has fostered a remarkable working environment. Her attention to detail and ability to adapt during high stress situations has been integral to the success of patient care and the emergency department.
“Molly is an outstanding addition to our staff in the Emergency department at Scott Memorial Health. She has flourished in her position as an ED tech,” said John Croasdell, MD, medical director of the Scott Memorial Emergency Department. “She goes above and beyond, serving both her nurse colleagues and patients alike. She is compassionate and is always ready to go the extra mile to ensure her patients’ comfort and safety.”
In addition to volunteering at her church and pursuing her Associate Degree in Nursing, Stockelman volunteers with Boy Scouts of America as well. She works with the Scouts in the “Venturing” program where she has mentored more than 100 Scouts who want to improve their skills beyond the basic requirements.
In addition to helping the youth achieve their goals, she has helped the Scouts raise over $30,000 in her 10 years of service. The helps sponsor Scout trips for those who are unable to afford them. She is thrilled to be able to help the less fortunate.
For nine years, Stockelman has organized a Scouting program called “Wilderness Remote” which offers First Aid training for young Scouts.
