Editor’s Note: The News and Tribune will publish candidate announcements ahead of the 2023 municipal primary election. Submissions must be 300 words or less, and can be sent to Daniel Suddeath at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com. Deadline is April 17.
Aaron ("A.D.") Stonecipher has announced his candidacy for Clarksville’s Clerk-Treasurer, as he completes the final year of a second term on the Clarksville Town Council. The announcement coincides with his stepping down from the town’s Redevelopment Commission, which he has chaired since 2016.
In a statement, Stonecipher says: “Since our founding by General Clark, we have always been a small town that has achieved big city goals. We are witnessing this again with the emergence of the new Main Street District on the riverfront. With large projects on the horizon, the next council will benefit from enhanced tracking and reporting of our financial health, using new software and website pages, along with periodic briefings and annual budget hearings.”
Additional plans include partnering with the town’s Historic Preservation Commission to expand insurance coverage for the town’s valuable artifacts, as well as hosting bi-partisan events in conjunction with the town council.
With certificates in financial planning, real estate, and insurance, Stonecipher says, “I am prepared to protect our cash flow, seek higher returns on our savings, and enhance the reporting of our town’s finances for both the public and town employees.”
Stonecipher resides with his wife and two children in Clarksville’s northern, fifth district.
