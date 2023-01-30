Editor’s Note: The News and Tribune will publish candidate announcements ahead of the 2023 municipal primary election. Submissions must be 300 words or less, and can be sent to Daniel Suddeath at daniel.suddeath@newsandtribune.com. Deadline is April 17.
I am excited to announce my campaign for Jeffersonville City Council At-Large, as a Democrat. I believe in the potential of our citizens and want to ensure our city remains a safe and fun place where families can grow, businesses can thrive, and our people can soar. Bringing in new fun attractions and entertainment to Jeffersonville will be a big priority of Councilman Evan Stoner. Our growing families, senior citizens, and young adults need fun activities to thrive. As Vice President of the Jeffersonville Parks Authority, I have voted for:
• Upgraded parks and facilities security systems
• New playground equipment for children and families
• Upgrades to the Jeffersonville Aquatic Center • Popular events such as Jammin’ In Jeff and Jeff Goes Country • Upgraded vehicles and equipment for our Parks Department employees
• I am a pro-business, pro-growth candidate. Economic strength is critical to secure our future. Our city is prime location for new jobs and investment thanks to convenient assets such as our Interstate Highways, The Port of Indiana, International and Regional Airports, the Amazon Fulfillment Center, and UPS WorldPort. I will be a cheerleader for economic investment in Jeffersonville.
• We can’t reach our full potential as a city unless we invest in our kids, education, and workforce development. I support Mayor Mike Moore’s Jeffersonville Promise Program. This is a successful program that has provided all JHS graduates with an opportunity at higher education.
• As Councilman, I will support our Police Officers and Fire Fighters as they work diligently to keep our city safe. Jeffersonville families want safe neighborhoods. I support our Police Officers because they are on the frontlines of keeping deadly drugs like fentanyl, heroin, and methamphetamine off our streets. I want our Police Officers and Fire Fighters to have highly competitive pay, and the best tools and equipment available.
