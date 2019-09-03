NEW ALBANY — It looks like a busy intersection in downtown New Albany will soon be getting a traffic light.
The New Albany Board of Public Works & Safety approved a bid from Ragle, Inc. Tuesday to install a light at the intersection of Bank and Main streets. Merchants in the area have been critical of the intersection for being too dangerous for both pedestrians and drivers. And with the new city hall expected to open in the next six months near the intersection will just add to the problem.
Ragle, Inc. was the only company to submit a bid for $406,522. The city's legal department will review the bid and give final approval and work will begin soon after.
The bid also includes repaving the portion of Bank near the floodwall.
"We have looked at this extensively," city engineer Larry Summers said. "We feel like there is an immediate need."
PAVING UPDATE
The 2019 paving program continues this week. Daisy Lane, from State Street to Jacobs Drive, will be milled and paved this week. Beginning Sunday, Grant Line Road, from Mount Tabor to McDonald Lane will be milled and paved from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m.
PAVING REQUEST
Brooks Vermillion asked the board if the alley next to his house on Dewey Street could be paved and smoothed out in order for him to use his walker and wheelchair.
He told the board his wheelchair has overturned three times because the alley is off-center. And he is unable to use his walker due to the grooves in the alley.
Board of Works President Warren Nash told Vermillion someone from the board would come out to his property to look at the situation.
SPEED LIMIT SIGNS
The board will also consider a request to place speed limit signs along Locust Street, from New Albany High School to Hazelwood Middle School.
MOUNT TABOR ROAD
Mount Tabor Road is now open to traffic, but the work continues along the road which may force one lane to be closed at times.
