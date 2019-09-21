NEW ALBANY — Main Street and Bank Street in New Albany have seen many changes over the years with growth of downtown businesses, and soon, the Reisz Building will become the new city hall. The city is now working to increase safety for both pedestrians and drivers in the busy area.
The City of New Albany is installing a new stop light and crosswalk at the intersection of Bank Street and Main Street in downtown New Albany, located near Underground Station. City Engineer Larry Summers said the city opened bids for the installation project on Sept. 3, and the full construction of the project started Monday. The contractual completion date for the project is Oct. 4, he said.
The city is also working to repave the section of Bank Street by the Underground Station due to issues with the asphalt that were discovered several years ago. He said the "inadequate" road section needed to be redone, particularly since the road will be facing additional traffic due to the development of city hall and other potential Bank Street projects.
Summers said both sides of Bank Street had some sight distance issues to begin with, but as that area has become more densely used with more on-street parking, it has become more difficult for drivers to turn off of Bank onto Main Street, so he hopes to improve safety for drivers with the stop light installation. Due to the large amount of pedestrian traffic in the area, the crosswalk will "make it much better for everyone involved," he said.
He said while these kinds of projects can last several months, the installation should be complete in time for Harvest Homecoming. The intersection project is also meant to complement the schedule of the Reisz Building development — the new city hall is expected to open in the next six months.
Stacie Bale, owner of Roadrunner Kitchen in Underground Station, said she believes the addition of a stop light will help increase pedestrian traffic to the business center, and she looks forward to being more connected with the rest of downtown New Albany. She always dreads walking across the intersection of Bank Street and Main Street, since there is no "easy way just to cross the street."
"I do believe — when the stop light is installed — our businesses will see a significant difference," she said. "I just feel like we are disconnected from the downtown area. We still get a lot of walkers, but I believe we would get a whole lot more if we had the stop light."
Business owners were notified of the project late last week. Mike Sajaja, who owns Aladdin's Cafe with his family, said he would like to have received more advance notice of the project from the City of New Albany, and he worries about the negative effects the project could have on his business over the next few weeks.
He is concerned about how restricted access on Bank Street will affect parking during the duration of the project. He said space in the parking lot in the back of the Underground Station is limited since it is also used by construction crews working on the Reisz Building.
"[The city] should at least let us know in advance and maybe plan it differently or talk to us first — make some parking available," Sajaja said.
However, he looks forward to seeing improved safety at the intersection and potential increases in pedestrian traffic once the project is complete.
"That's a very dangerous intersection," Sajaja said. "I was almost hit so many times trying to cross it, because going up the hill, you can't see the traffic on both sides until you get to the middle of the intersection, where you can see the traffic. Pedestrians — they risk their lives trying to run across."
Cisa Kubley, owner of Sew Fitting at 156 E Main St., said for years, she and neighboring business owners had been asking the city for traffic calming measures at the intersection, but she is unhappy with the city's approach to the project, saying they did not notify them soon enough. She is also upset that the project has affected parking and handicap accessibility to Sew Fitting and a neighboring business.
She said she would have preferred for the city to install a four way stop instead of a stop light, but she has "her fingers crossed that it is safer" once the project is complete.
Summers provided notice to business owners once he got word the contractor was ready to move forward with the project, he said, and he has been onsite each day to meet with the contractor and address problems immediately so the crews can be "out of there as soon as possible" and minimize the inconveniences for business owners.
Hazel Tackett, one of the partners at Bohemian Barbers in the Underground Station, looks forward to the addition of the stop light due to the possibility of increased pedestrian traffic, in addition to increased safety for those walking and driving in the area.
"When we go to lunch, we have to stand there for a good five minutes sometimes just waiting on traffic just to be able to cross," she said. "Between that and people coming and going for parking, I know it's harder to get out of there if there are people parked on the street, because then you can't see around, so I think it will help with people coming and going as well. I think it's a really good thing, for sure."
