CLARKSVILLE — A Clarksville roadway will be closed for the next several weeks following the breaking of a stormwater and sewer line. The pipe breaks caused a nearly 150-square-foot section of the street to collapse on Marriott Drive.
The Town of Clarksville said in a news release Thursday afternoon that the break involves the 96-inch Cane Run Storm line as well as an 8-inch Town of Clarksville sanitary sewer line.
A crew was called in to clean out the collapsed roadway and make temporary repairs to the sanitary sewer line. Materials to permanently repair the lines and roadway have been ordered, but it could take as many as four weeks to arrive, Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin said.
Until those repairs can be made, Marriott Drive will be closed to thru traffic, he said.
Access to Camping World, the Radisson Hotel and Derby Dinner Playhouse is limited, but still accessible without issue, the news release said. Residents needing to access areas south of Derby Dinner Playhouse will need to use Montgomery Avenue.
The Town of Clarksville will continue to monitor this situation and update with any new information as it becomes available.
