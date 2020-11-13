JEFFERSONVILLE — A new art installation in downtown Jeffersonville celebrates creativity and storytelling.
The Jeffersonville Public Arts Commission has completed the Story Trail at the NoCo Arts Center at 700 Michigan Avenue. The short, winding trail between the arts center and the water tank mural in the NoCo Arts and Cultural District features 12 story boards, or panels, that allow people to read a story as they are walking the path.
The stops also include activities and discussion items encouraging guests to use their imagination, engage with the story and create their own stories. One end of the trail features a storytelling area, and another part has a children’s activity area.
Georgetown resident Ava Gleitz, 15, is the featured author at the trail, and she will read from her story “A Creative Collection of Colorful Creatures” at a Saturday event celebrating the trail’s opening. She also illustrated the story showcased at the trail.
Saturday’s event will include invited guests only to allow for social distancing.
Commissioner Rosy Callahan, a retired elementary teacher, brought up the idea of the Story Trail to the commission, and Gleitz was selected as the first contributing writer for the Story Trail. The trail also features a mosaic embedded in the sidewalk, which was created by local artists Deborah Hartmann Brownstein and Rhonda Snyder.
Gleitz won first place in the middle school category for a story she submitted in JPAC’s “Creative Creatures Writing Contest,” which took place in the spring.
“I have always loved writing, and one of my favorite things to do is storytelling and coming up with different characters and worlds,” she said.
Gleitz’s story featured at the new art installation includes characters from the “creative creatures” concept — a banner featuring more than 30 creatures drawn by local artists is outside the NoCo Arts Center. The creatures are meant to inspire other writers to create their own stories and characters.
“It’s really more personal when you have someone locally who’s young writing the story,” Callahan said. “I think it really will motivate kids who go through the trail to write.”
The trail’s panels can be replaced with new stories, Callahan said, and the commission will likely launch another writing contest in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.