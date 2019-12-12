NEW ALBANY — For several decades, a family atmosphere has been a key element of Strandz Salon & Threadz Specialty Shop on Vincennes Street in New Albany.
One reason is because it is a family business owned by three sisters, Stacy Tunnell, Julie Young and Stefanie Griffith. Another is the connections among staff and clients at the salon — Stefanie says the environment is reminiscent of the iconic bar in the television show, Cheers, "where everybody knows your name."
Strandz & Threadz is celebrating its 25th anniversary in business at 322 Vincennes S., where the three sisters set up shop in 1994. The family business actually goes back to 1985, when their parents, Betty and Paul Lenfert, purchased the House of Rosemary and Men's Corner salons on Grant Line Road, where Stacy was working as a hair stylist. The siblings purchased their parent's business in 1993.
The business is a full-service salon and spa, featuring Aveda products and a boutique featuring clothes, jewelry and gift items. The salon specializes in weddings, and it offers a mobile service for brides. The owners are celebrating the business' anniversary from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday with an open house that will feature door prizes, drinks, appetizers and a trivia contest with a prize of a $250 gift card.
FAMILY BOND
The sisters and their two brothers grew up working together on their family's farm in Galena, and it was rare that they would receive professional hair cuts.
"It was 92 acres, and we didn’t have neighbors," Stefanie said. "You couldn’t just go say, hey, what’s Jane doing down the street…we always had a good bond together, the three of us."
The building where the salon is now located was once a cosmetology school, which Stacy attended in the early 1980s before her parents started their business. She eventually began working at the House of Rosemary, and when she learned the salon was to be sold, she told her mom and dad. She was able to keep her job when they unexpectedly purchased the business.
The Lenferts would go on to purchase several other hair salons in the area, and House of Rosemary was split into two locations, including one on Charlestown Road with the same name, and Beauty World off Grant Line Road. When the sisters purchased the business in 1993, they changed the name to Strandz & Threadz and eventually bought their own property at the former New Albany Beauty School and Jolar Pet Store, with the partnership of their two brothers.
Their parents' experience with business was helpful as the sisters branched off on their own.
"[My parents] were really good at teaching us how to work with the community and how to give back to the community and take care of the clients and just treat everybody with respect," Stacy said. "They were great role models, both as parents and bosses."
STRONG CONNECTION
Julie said it has been a great experience to work with her sisters throughout the "journey" of Strandz & Threadz.
"It's allowed us to stay close, and it's allowed us to be with family when we need to be with family," she said.
Stacy loves working with her sisters, she said, and she enjoys the friendly environment at the salon. She has had some of her clients for about 30 years, and certain clients like to schedule their appointments at the same time so they can chat.
"Everybody always has a smile on their face, and everybody takes care of everybody and everybody's clients," she said. "I don't think there's a client here who wouldn't feel comfortable letting any of the girls take care of them. Everybody says hi, and everybody knows everybody."
Julie feels a strong connection to the customers, and she knows a client who has been coming to the salon for 25 years since her mother started bringing her in a stroller. Clients walk in the door, and they "welcome them home," she said.
"I don't want anybody to leave without a smile on their face," she said. "If they come in moody, we're like, OK, that mood's got to go. We want everybody to be happy."
Stefanie said their mom is their "biggest supporter, and always has been." Julie said their parents taught them a good work ethic, and her mother recently told her that their father, who died 25 years ago, would be proud of what they have accomplished.
In addition to hair styling, the salon offers facials, manicures and pedicures; it used to offer massages, but they no longer offer the service due to the "not so quiet" environment, according to Stefanie. It is a challenge to have a quiet area for massages, she said, because clients and staff are always laughing and giggling.
LOYAL CUSTOMERS
Sara Cruse, senior hair stylist, has been at Strandz & Threadz since the beginning. She also attended the beauty school that was previously located in the same building, and she worked for Lenferts at the House of Rosemary salon for three or four years.
Cruse has watched clients' families grow up over the years, and she often sees people stop in to visit after moving away from the area, including those who have previously worked at the salon.
"It's just home for a lot of people who have worked here in the past or who have come here in the past," Cruse said. "It's just like another home."
Stefanie has seen many changes in Uptown over the past quarter-century, and she's enjoyed being among the longtime businesses in the area. She is also excited to see growth in the area with the upcoming addition of Lancaster Lofts residential complex, as well as new businesses such as Uncommon Cups and Cones and Winnie's Decadent Desserts & Deli.
"We’ve seen it dip down, and now it seems like we’re on the upswing," she said. "We’ve been glad to ride the wave down through here."
Stacy is excited to reach the milestones of 25 years on Vincennes Street and 34 years as a family business.
"It's awesome that we made it, because so many places don't make it," she said. "That's due to our clients and our stylists. If not for them, we wouldn't be where we are."
