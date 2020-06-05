Street Sweeping will resume Monday in New Albany.
The city will be extending the grace period for no parking violations this year to allow residents extra time to adjust to the new starting date. From June 15 through July 2, parking enforcement officers will follow street sweeper routes and place reminders on vehicles letting residents know that they need to move their vehicles for street sweeping day.
Thanks in advance for your help in making our city a cleaner place. To find out when your street is scheduled to be swept, please visit https://newalbanystormwater.org/new-albany-street-sweeper-schedule/
