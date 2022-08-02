NEW ALBANY — An agreement has been reached between FireKing International LLC and the Teamsters Local No. 89, ending a strike that began three months ago.
Union workers returned to FireKing Tuesday morning after the new five-year labor contract was unanimously approved by union workers at FireKing. Teamsters Local No. 89, the union representing FireKing workers, had previously rejected an agreement from the company due to concerns about the proposed health care plan and worker pay.
Union workers stood in a picket line outside FireKing’s production plant at 900 Park Place in New Albany through the duration of the strike, which began May 9. The company manufactures storage cabinets such as safes and filing cabinets.
According to a news release from FireKing, the new labor agreement includes the highest first-year wage increase in the company’s history, increased hourly wages for each year of the contract, reduced employee contributions toward health insurance costs, an additional paid holiday and increased bonuses/reimbursable expenses.
“We are glad to have reached agreement with the Teamsters on a contract that makes sense for FireKing, its customers and its employees,” FireKing CEO Rick Mejia said in the news release. “Now, our employees can return to work and resume their contributions to the FireKing legacy of quality U.S.-made products.”
In a news release, Teamsters Local No. 98 described the agreement as a “strike victory.” The contract includes a 22% increase in wages for FireKing workers — the first 10% increase is immediate upon ratification of the agreement. This amounts to an immediate $2 raise and a total $4.90 raise over the five years of the agreement.
The insurance plan is a low-deductible plan that will “provide significant savings to members,” according to the union.
“It’s a testament to our members that they were able to endure all of this and still come out as winners,” Teamsters Local No. 89 President Avral Thompson said. “These folks stood together, said enough is enough, and showed their employer what real union power looks like.”
Jay Dennis, business agent for Teamsters Local No. 89, represents FireKing workers. He said although an agreement has been reached with the company, the union is planning to pursue Unfair Labor Practice (ULP) charges with the National Labor Relations Board against the employer.
The union also filed ULP charges before the start of the strike, but those charges are still pending.
Dennis alleges that the FireKing terminated the employment of three workers following the approval of the new agreement in what the union believes is "retaliation” for the strike. The workers were told that “picket line misconduct” was the reason behind terminating their employment, he said, but he believes the company was acting in “bad faith.”
“We intend to fully pursue any legal remedies necessary to make FireKing do the right thing here,” Dennis said.
The company hired replacement workers to continue production during the strike. According to FireKing, many of those workers were made permanent replacements and will continue with the company, while other temporary workers were released.
“Since the start of the strike action, we’ve wanted to resolve this matter as quickly as possible so our team could serve our customers in a safe and professional atmosphere,” Mejia said. “We’re glad members of Teamsters 89 agree with the competitiveness of our new contract and look forward to returning to regular operations.”
FireKing’s news release states that the company returned to full production during the strike due to the hiring of replacement workers, but Teamsters Local No. 89 alleges that the company was operating below production during the strike as it “struggled badly with the loss of their experienced and skilled workforce.”
“This has been a long fight, but our members never wavered,” Dennis said. “They were determined to win the fight no matter what it took.”
