The annual Chocolate Lovers Stroll celebrating the small businesses in downtown Jeffersonville will be Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street, allows you to sample chocolates while you shop and dine in downtown Jeffersonville. Plus, you’ll get a small box of chocolates at registration to kick off your chocolate tastings. Purchase tickets online or in person at Schimpff’s Confectionery. Tickets are $12 plus $1.50 fee online or $12 at Schimpff’s.
Stroll Jeff Main Street sampling chocolates
