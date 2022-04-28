Chocolate Lovers Stroll-3.jpg

Attendees enjoy the downtown atmosphere as they make their way to the next stop during the 2019 Chocolate Lovers Stroll in Jeffersonville.

 News and Tribune file photo

The annual Chocolate Lovers Stroll celebrating the small businesses in downtown Jeffersonville will be Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event, hosted by Jeffersonville Main Street, allows you to sample chocolates while you shop and dine in downtown Jeffersonville. Plus, you’ll get a small box of chocolates at registration to kick off your chocolate tastings. Purchase tickets online or in person at Schimpff’s Confectionery. Tickets are $12 plus $1.50 fee online or $12 at Schimpff’s.

