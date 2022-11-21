SOUTHERN INDIANA — J.R. Stuart measures his life not in days or hours, but in shows.
Four hundred productions buttress his memories and tether them to distinct places in time.
Since 1990, that’s been mostly at Derby Dinner Playhouse, where he continues to enchant audiences under the warm stage lights with his extensive character portrayals and rich singing voice. Through these three decades with the little theater in the round, audiences have bonded with Stuart, making him perhaps the best-known local actor in Southern Indiana.
“My goal was never to go to Broadway or LA. My goal was to make a living in the theater,” the Ball State graduate said. “It’s how I’m geared to live my life. Eight shows a week. Monday off.”
During his portrayal as The Lion in the recent summer production of “The Wizard of Oz,” Stuart began to experience an intense pain around his sternum. Playing The Lion and his peculiar feline movements can be taxing, and the 59-year-old thought he might have strained a muscle along the way.
But difficulty swallowing and keeping food down followed. Much of his life, Stuart struggled with GERD, otherwise known as acid reflux. Medication helped control it. This new sensation, though, was something more.
Listening to his body, Stuart met with a gastroenterologist. Tests followed.
And then, roughly 20 minutes before a performance as Poirot in “Murder on the Orient Express,” he received a call that diagnosed him with cancer of the esophagus. He confided the news to a friend, and, as seasoned actors always do, took the stage, uncertain if the voice that carried his lines to the back of the house would exist much longer.
“I thought if I lose my voice, that’s it. I can’t make a living. I can’t communicate. Mime is dead as an art,” he said, a chuckle at the end.
Worry set in while waiting for specifics. Instead of counting sheep at night, Stuart mentally gave away his prized possessions. The Sondheim autograph. The special playbills. He fretted over causing his 80- and 85-year-old mother and father stress, and contemplated the future of his career.
All the while, he acted. The role of Poirot allowed the New Albany resident to focus on something other than his diagnosis. The “passengers” on Orient Express became a close-knit family, chugging alongside their detective with comforting support. His other theater friends also surrounded him with love.
Adding to the choruses of encouragement, Stuart’s church, St. Marks in New Albany, began raising funds for his medical expenses.
The outpouring of kindness overwhelmed him.
“I can’t wrap my mind around everything that’s been done so far. I feel totally unworthy but yet my cousin told me… remember that when people do something to help you it’s a gift to them as well, and don’t deny them that gift,” Stuart said. “So, I just need to shut up, accept it, give hugs and be grateful. That’s been my modus operandi for a couple of weeks now.”
Doctors later discovered Stuart’s abnormal cells were located near the bottom of his esophagus, far away from his vocal cords. His voice was saved. He also found out he had stage 2 cancer, a treatable malignancy.
From then on out, Stuart will follow a slightly different script. Toward the end of the month, he’ll start concurrent radiation and chemotherapy treatments that will last five weeks. Once the physicians find favorable outcomes of the therapies, surgery will follow.
Throughout the treatments, the actor will continue to take the stage, this time in the play “Grumpy Old Men.” The end of its run should coincide with the completion of his radiation and chemo. After surgery, he’ll take some time off from acting to recover, but knows he’ll return.
“When sickness to a body of a knight errant, what matter wounds for each time he falls he shall rise again, and woe to the wicked,” quoted Stuart from the musical “Man of La Mancha,” his booming voice filling the room. “That’s my rallying cry.”
His other go-to through this challenging time? Like Dorothy, he wants to return home, but to health instead of Kansas. On the back of his binder that organizes his medical papers appears a photo of the Lion, much like the one he played when he started to feel ill. He also created a Facebook group called “To Oz and Back” that details his recovery journey and gives thanks to his friends and family for their support.
“That’s what we do as a loving community on this Earth. We surround those with love that are in need and do our best when we can. And that’s all that’s asked of us, really,” Stuart said.
