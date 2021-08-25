CLARK COUNTY — The Jeffersonville Public Art Commission is recognizing the creativity of three local students who received the top honors in a writing contest.
Avi Orcutt, 11, was selected as the first place winner of the NoCo Story Trail Writing Competition, and his story “Being Different Is Good” will be displayed at the NoCo Story Trail for the next year.
Carter Coleman placed second for his “Fish Love” story, and Myra Caffrey placed third for “The Octopus." All three students completed their stories last school year in Amber Park’s fifth grade class at Jonathan Jennings Elementary in Charlestown.
The three students will be honored in a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting this Saturday at the NoCo Story Trail, located on Michigan Avenue in downtown Jeffersonville. Orcutt will read his story at the event, and the stories written by Coleman and Caffrey will be available to read.
The NoCo Story Trail was created in 2020, and a story by student author Ava Gleitz has been displayed for the past year. The short pathway features a series of panels that pedestrians can read as they walk.
The stories are based on creatures shown in artwork in the NoCo Arts and Cultural District, including the water tank mural and the mural on the side of the art center.
Orcutt, who now attends Scribner Middle School in New Albany, was inspired to celebrate differences as he wrote about a cast of creatures with names such as “Shark Glob,” "Octo Eye" and "Cheddar the Ghost.” He used creatures from both the mural on the side of the art center and the water tank mural.
Orcutt’s story includes inspirational messages about the characters being proud of who they are, including the quote “being different and loving who you are is good.”
He wrote the story while attending school remotely.
“It was really fun to make the story,” he said. “It’s very exciting. I’m looking forward to people reading it and understanding the message of the story.”
Park is proud that three of her students were chosen as winners of the contest.
“You know that your students produce quality work, but it’s fun to celebrate them in a big way, and it was just so funny that it was all three of them,” she said.
When Park learned about the writing contest, she was excited for the opportunity for her students, and it became a class assignment.
“We were gearing up for state standardized testing, and so I was like this would be cool to do after the testing and just an opportunity to relax a little bit and be creative,” she said.
The students first completed a visual analysis of the murals at the NoCo Arts & Cultural District before coming up with their own stories.
Jeffersonville Public Art Administrator Emily Dippie said the commission received 26 submissions from schools in Clark County, and the stories were judged blindly without the name of the student or their schools.
“We were just so impressed by the three students who were selected because of their creativity and the thoughtfulness in the way they constructed their stories,” Dippie said. “Avi stood out to us because in addition his story being very creative and well-structured, it was also a really sweet message about valuing differences.”
“I hope that helps kids see that the things that are different about them are actually beneficial and good for the world and they have something to offer,” she said.
Denise Pero, Orcutt’s grandmother, said she is “as proud as can be” of her grandson’s accomplishments.
“He’s very, very creative, and he has a very good heart, so he wants everyone to know it’s OK if you’re different — embrace it and be who you are,” she said.
Coleman’s story features a cast of aquatic creatures depicted in photos on a camera that is destroyed, but the photos are later discovered when a character comes across the memory card and shares the images of an underwater kingdom. The 11 year old now attends Charlestown Middle School.
"First it was really difficult, because I've never been the best writer, but I had some help and it pulled me through," Coleman said. "I was really surprised and proud of myself to win a writing competition."
Caffrey’s story about an octopus also features a positive message about celebrating differences and includes this quote: “Don’t change who you are for anyone because you are amazing and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.”
Caffrey, 12, said she enjoyed the chance to be creative, and she received plenty of inspiration from Park. She currently attends Charlestown Middle School.
“I didn’t know what to write about at the beginning — I had never really written a story before, and she told me to look at the creatures [in the murals] and think about it and start coming up with characters and you’ll eventually come up with a story,” Caffrey said.
Park said students faced many challenges over the past year due to COVID-19, including virtual learning, but she believes those challenges “brought out their strengths.”
“I think it was one of my greatest honors this year to just walk beside them during this crazy year, and just to continue to be there with them and celebrate is what I’m looking forward to,” she said.
