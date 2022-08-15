NEW ALBANY — High school seniors throughout Clark, Floyd and surrounding counties can now apply to receive well-earned scholarships through the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana.
The Community Foundation oversees 90 scholarship funds established by donors desiring to assist students in Southern Indiana. While many of these awards are available through local high schools and colleges, students may apply for specific scholarships directly through CFSI’s website starting. The application portal will remain open until Thursday, Sept. 15.
“Scholarships established by our generous donors provide life-changing opportunities for students in Clark and Floyd counties each year,” said Linda Speed, President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana. “Our community has always believed in giving back, and we are thankful for those individuals, families, and businesses who have established scholarships that allow students to continue their education and pursue their future aspirations.”
The Foundation provides the structure and administrative oversight that allows people from across our community to establish scholarship funds that support their favorite college or university, as well as identify students who meet their own, unique criteria.
In spring of 2022, the Community Foundation of Southern Indiana awarded 112 scholarships worth a combined value of $827,000.
Students interested in learning more about the program are invited to visit the Foundation’s scholarship page: www.CFSouthernIndiana.com/scholarships. The online application will be open beginning Aug. 15. Students will have until 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 15 to complete and submit their application online.
For questions about the CFSI scholarship program, please contact Crystal Gunther, Vice President of Community Philanthropy, at 812-948-4662 or cgunther@cfsouthernindiana.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.