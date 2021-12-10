NEW ALBANY — A group of local high school students has devoted hundreds of hours to serving the community, whether they are feeding the homeless or helping out at an animal shelter.
The Anchor Club of New Albany High School was formed in 2019, and it has continued to grow since then. It is a community service organization led by students, and it engages students in efforts ranging from donations to volunteering with community organizations.
The NAHS club is affiliated with a Anchor Club International, a nonprofit volunteer organization for youth, and the club has actually been nominated for the Anchor Club of the Year award.
The club has already volunteered about 650 hours of community service since August.
Abigail Sekula, a senior at NAHS, is the president of the Anchor Club, and she was a chartering member when the club was formed three years ago.
She said it's important for the students to become aware of issues such as homelessness that exist within the community.
“One of the things we really focused on this year is how do we bring our members closer to the people who are unseen in our communities,” she said.
Since August, the Anchor Club has consistently volunteered with We the People of New Albany, a group that serves meals to the homeless at Bicknell Park on Sundays. The Anchor Club volunteers to serve food each month.
The club volunteered to make the entire meal for Thanksgiving with We the People of New Albany, and the students will again bring in food for the Christmas meal later this month.
Stephanie Lone, science teacher at NAHS, is the sponsor for the Anchor Club. Former student Kaite Reisinger came to her with the idea for the club three years ago.
She has been impressed with the work the students have put into serving the Southern Indiana community.
“They’re helping out the less fortunate but also spreading positive vibes throughout the whole community, and it’s just been awesome,” Lone said.
Lone sees the Anchor Club as “the start of a movement” within the school.
“I’ve worked here for a long time, and we have so many great things going on,” Lone said. “It’s a phenomenal building with great things, great staff, great students, but this is has been one thing that I’ve seen that’s been causing a little bit of a change. You can tell — it started with 20ish people, and the next year it was like 40ish people, and this year it’s almost 90 people, and they’re really involved.”
Abigail’s sisters, Amelia and Anna, are also involved in the club. Anna, a sophomore, is president-elect of the Anchor Club.
Anna said the club focuses on ways to help students within the community, including supporting local kids through the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program.
“We try to focus a lot on contacting people within our school, like what they want, what we as New Albany want to represent when we help out and just kind of work from there” she said.
Amelia, also a sophomore, said this is her first year in the club, and it has been an enriching experience to become involved with the volunteer organization, including feeding the homeless and helping out with animals at the local animal shelter.
“I’d heard about it from my siblings, but being in it is different than hearing about it, because you hear about feeding the homeless and it’s like, oh, that’s great, but when you’re there, it’s moving,” she said. “It really is. Working with those animals in the animal shelter that don’t get much love, it’s just like you pet the cats and they love it, and it just feels so good.”
Anna described a moving moment from group’s service at the Thanksgiving meal with We the People of New Albany.
“One of the members has deaf parents, so she can sign, and there’s a man who comes there every Sunday, and he is deaf, and he has not ever been able to talk to anyone at the meals,” she said. “She knew him apparently, because there’s not a large deaf population in New Albany. He recognized her, he knew her parents, and they were really able to have that moment.”
It is powerful to make those connections with community members who are facing homelessness, Anna said.
“I feel like in society in general, homeless people are seen as just faceless people, and it’s very moving to be able to see these people and know that they’re real people with real stories, real jobs and talents — it’s very touching,” she said.
Amelia said the club has also focused on serving the teachers at the high school, including cleaning or organizing classrooms and writing positive notes to encourage them.
Raymond Herron, a senior, is in his second year serving with the Anchor Club. The organization offers positive representation of New Albany High School, he said.
“It’s really nice to hear from the principals and just the school officials about how excited and happy they are to hear what we’re doing,” he said. “Our own principal, [Michelle Ginkins] has been very supportive and very proud that we’ve been able to do this and be a good representation of our school.”
Herron is glad that the organization has been able to accomplish over the past months. Last year, the pandemic affected the club’s ability to get out into the community, and it has been easier for students to participate in hands-on service this year.
“It’s a lot nicer to be able to have more opportunities to be able to do different things for different people instead of last year, where we didn’t really do so much,” Herron said. “It’s been a really big impact on me as a person who last year didn’t really do anything to be able to go out and be able to help people who need the help and just seeing the happiness that comes from people and the gratefulness that comes from them. It just opens up my mind and makes me feel full on the inside.”
NAHS senior Isaac Minton serves as the director of membership for the Anchor Club. He wasn’t involved until this year, but he has seen the group evolve since it started a few years ago.
“I wanted to be part of it last year, but due to COVID I couldn’t,” he said. "This year, I’m so fortunate to have joined, because this is such a great experience — helping feed the homeless, going to churches in Corydon to help wrap gifts for those who are less fortunate, helping teachers out. It’s all been a great experience that has really opened my eyes and shown a different perspective that you wouldn’t get anywhere else.”
Minton said the club has shown the difference one student can make, as well as the power of a group of students.
“We can make that difference, we can make an impact on other people’s lives,” he said. “We’re in high school, but now we’re more involved, we can do more.”
Abigail said believes the club has made the community a more charitable place.
“We’re such a big part of our community, so knowing that we’re actively engaged with it — I think it’s one of the main purposes of a school,” she said.
