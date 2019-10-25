NEW ALBANY — Hundreds of young people flooded the halls of Indiana University Southeast to hear from some of the top media professionals in the region Friday.
IUS has hosted High School Media Day for several years now to better prepare the next generation of journalists entering the workforce. This year's event included 15 breakout sessions hosted by local media outlets followed by an awards ceremony, where some of the students' best work was recognized.
"It's a good way to get high school students who are interested in journalism on campus to learn a little bit about our program here," said Ron Allman, coordinator of journalism and media at IUS. "It also rewards them for their hard work."
Allman said the day has seen continued growth, with attendance hitting around 400 in recent years. Schools from throughout the region were represented, including Louisville, as roughly 30 percent of IUS students come from the opposite side of the river.
Associate professor of journalism and media Adam Maksl added that the push to include a wider range of schools mirrors the growth IUS has seen recently.
"We have representation from throughout our service region — schools everywhere from Paoli, to schools in Scott County, and also schools in Louisville," he said. "We've had participation from schools on both of the river, especially in the last few years, when we've made a real effort to reach out to those teachers and advisers who want to get some professional development for their students."
For Melissa Stewart, Charlestown High School's radio/TV teacher, Media Day presents an opportunity for her students to interact with peers to get an understanding of what's going on in other area schools. The awards her WPMQ radio students won, including broadcast organization of the year, didn't hurt, either.
"Part of this is the networking with other schools," she said. "Sitting in those sessions, the students are getting those other pieces from other schools. It's very eye-opening, because we're a young program. Seeing what those who have been doing this for a while are doing with their students is good for mine."
Representatives at IUS see Media Day as a win-win for those involved. It not only introduces a pool of potential students to the university's programs, but it also shows the students all the opportunities offered by the field as a whole.
"We have an incredibly media-rich region, much more than I think people would expect from something the size of our metro area," Maksl said. "The kind of quality we have rivals some of the largest cities in the country. To give the students facetime with these highly-skilled professionals allows them to see not only how exciting and valuable this work can be, but it also gives them an appreciation for the kind of work that those who are serving the community do."
