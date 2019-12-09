NEW ALBANY – Second-grade teacher Aimee Bratcher is working to teach beyond the basics of reading, writing and arithmetic.
She is trying to teach kindness to her Slate Run Elementary students.
Students in her class are working to create fleece blankets for other children who are in hospitals through Project Linus, a national non-profit that gives donated blankets to children who are seriously ill or traumatized.
The lesson started with a book about how to be helpful at home. Bratcher then asked students how they can be helpful and kind to the community.
“It’s not math or reading, but it’s so important,” Bratcher said. “It’s so fun to see the kids that have a hard time getting outside of themselves, those that have a hard time thinking about other people … watching them do it and knowing they’re not keeping this. It’s not for us. It’s for somebody that needs it more than you and that’s huge.”
Bratcher provided the fleece, and students cut it to size. The second-graders then cut along the sides to create piano key-sized strips to tie together, to create the final product.
Lucas Faulkner, 7, sat in the hallway with his group, surrounding a bright, pink fleece blanket.
“I like it, because it’s fun. And it’s kind, because you get to make blankets for the kids at the hospital,” Faulkner said. “It makes us feel good.”
“I’ve never done it before,” said 8-year-old Abni Stephens, who didn’t pause while focused on tying the final knots on her blanket. “It’s for the sick kids at the hospital, because maybe they just want a blanket. It might make them happy and I like being nice.”
Patty Gregory, president and CEO of Project Linus, said it's volunteers, like those students, who are helping the group serve so many children. She said nearly eight million blankets have been given to children in need since 1995. She said beyond hospitals, blankets are given to children in social service-related situations, those who have survived natural disasters, military children who have a parent serving overseas, and other situations that may arise, such as a child losing his home in a fire.
"We get letters from time to time and emails from people who have received the blankets, even when they are grown, and they look back and remember what that blanket meant to them," Gregory said. "There are kids who are sick and their parents can't be with them [in the hospital]. They might be terrified. That blanket might give them that sense of security and comfort. We provide the blanket and it goes with them."
Gregory said the group is always looking for volunteers to help the group's 295 chapters nationwide, including the chapter serving Clark, Floyd and Harrison counties.
"We want everybody to learn to give back. It’s not always about you," Gregory said. "We want you to learn to give back to the community and help other people."
For more information on the non-profit, go to projectlinus.org.
