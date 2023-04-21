SOUTHERN INDIANA – Visitors to Southern Indiana in 2021 spent $414 million on lodging, shopping, entertainment, food and more in Clark and Floyd counties.
The results are according to a study by Rockport Analytics for SoIN Tourism in cooperation with the state tourism office.
The state tourism office created a model to calculate the impact of tourism on the county level that SoIN Tourism used to calculate the economic impact of tourism in 2021 locally.
From the report, they found that there was a more than 21% increase in visitor spending from 2020 to 2021. The increase is even higher than 2019, which was the best performing year before the pandemic.
Of every dollar spent in Clark and Floyd counties in 2021, 56 cents stayed in the local economy, according to the report. The visitor spending stimulus generated $232 million for the Clark and Floyd economy which went towards creating jobs, funding local businesses and supporting public services, officials said.
“The three big categories that we look at are visitor spending, the jobs that the spending supported and then the tax revenue that’s generated by the visitors,” said Jim Epperson, SoIN’s executive director.
“That allows us to tell some stories about visitor spending and how’s it growing.”
If tourism dollars were not included in taxes for Clark and Floyd counties, households in the two counties would have had to pay $601 more in their taxes to maintain state and local government services, SoIN found in their report.
The report also found that tourism is now the 8th largest industry for employment in Clark and Floyd counties. Tourism accounts for 5.2% of jobs in the two counties and increased total employment by nearly 20% in 2021.
Tourists visiting Southern Indiana supported more than 5,700 jobs and produced $138 million in wages.
“Coming out of COVID, having good news like this with that kind of increase in visitor spending and impact felt really good,” Epperson said.
