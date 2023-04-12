The family of Connor Sturgeon released a statement Tuesday night following Monday's mass shooting that left six dead at Old National Bank in downtown Louisville.
Police say the 25-year-old Sturgeon went into the bank Monday morning and opened fire, killing five people and injuring several others. Officials confirmed he was employed by the bank, and had used a legally purchased AR-15-style rifle.
Sturgeon died at the scene.
His family released the following statement:
”No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community. We mourn their loss and that of our son, Connor. We pray for everyone traumatized by his senseless acts of violence and are deeply grateful for the bravery and heroism of the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department.
"While Connor, like many of his contemporaries, had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing, there were never any warning signs or indications he was capable of this shocking act. While we have many unanswered questions, we will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement officials and do all we can to aid everyone in understanding why and how this happened.”
