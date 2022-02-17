NEW ALBANY — Daniel Suddeath, editor of the News and Tribune, received the Jim Hook Community Service Award on Feb. 6 during the Floyd County Elementary Basketball League championships at Scribner Middle School.
The award, presented annually by FCEBL, is named after a man who was been instrumental in organizing and supporting youth sports in Southern Indiana.
Suddeath coached the Green Valley boys' and the Green Valley girls' elementary school teams this season. He has volunteered as a coach for three seasons with the league, coaching at Georgetown and Green Valley.
The News and Tribune was also recognized for publishing a special tab featuring the nine elementary schools and their teams.
Past winners of the Jim Hook Community Service Award are Kameron Guess, Ronnie Berry and Aimee Bratcher.
