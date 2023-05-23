SOUTHERN INDIANA — Summer means the return of free outdoor concerts in Southern Indiana.
Free shows will be on Fridays in New Albany beginning this week at the city's Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St., and weekly from June 2 to Aug. 11 in Jeffersonville at the Riverstage, 101 W. Riverside Drive. The region will be filled with free concerts for the whole season.
Jeffersonville will start its summer concert series with a show by The Crashers on June 2. New Albany will start its series Friday with Billy Goat Strut Revue.
“We always have a big turnout,” said Amber Powell, the Riverstage manager. “We do anywhere from 4,000 to 10,000 people.”
In Jeffersonville, the city will have food trucks lined up every weekend for attendants to get food from as well as a Bud Light beer garden and cocktails by Number Juan Tequila.
New Albany will have drinks and snacks available for purchase at the concerts. The drinks will rotate among local breweries. The city encourages attendants to go to local restaurants for meals.
“It’s really exciting that we’re now offering a wider variety of music genres at Riverstage,” Powell said. “I love seeing new people come to our venue and enjoy great entertainment with their families and friends.”
Full concert lineup for Jeffersonville
June 2 – The Crashers
June 9 – Crush Bon Jovi Experience
June 16 – Endless Summer Band
June 18 – Juneteenth with Lil Jon
June 23 – 100% Poly
July 1 – Jeff Goes Country with Carly Pearce
July 7 – Thunderstruck
July 14 – Top Shelf
July 21 – Clayton Anderson
July 28 – V Groove
Aug. 4 – Classic Rock Experience
Aug. 11 – The Juice Box Heroes
Full concert lineup for New Albany
May 26 - Billy Goat Strut Revue with Ida Clare
June 2 - Hot Brown Smackdown with The Bourbon Britches
June 9 - Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters with Sweet G & The Shine
June 16 - 67 Sun with Jordan Wilson Coalition
June 23 - Zu Zu Ya Ya with Genevva
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.