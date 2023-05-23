SOUTHERN INDIANA — Summer means the return of free outdoor concerts in Southern Indiana. 

Free shows will be on Fridays in New Albany beginning this week at the city's Bicentennial Park, 118 E. Spring St., and weekly from June 2 to Aug. 11 in Jeffersonville at the Riverstage, 101 W. Riverside Drive. The region will be filled with free concerts for the whole season.

Jeffersonville will start its summer concert series with a show by The Crashers on June 2. New Albany will start its series Friday with Billy Goat Strut Revue.

“We always have a big turnout,” said Amber Powell, the Riverstage manager. “We do anywhere from 4,000 to 10,000 people.”

In Jeffersonville, the city will have food trucks lined up every weekend for attendants to get food from as well as a Bud Light beer garden and cocktails by Number Juan Tequila.

New Albany will have drinks and snacks available for purchase at the concerts. The drinks will rotate among local breweries. The city encourages attendants to go to local restaurants for meals.

“It’s really exciting that we’re now offering a wider variety of music genres at Riverstage,” Powell said. “I love seeing new people come to our venue and enjoy great entertainment with their families and friends.”

Full concert lineup for Jeffersonville

June 2 – The Crashers

June 9 – Crush Bon Jovi Experience

June 16 – Endless Summer Band

June 18 – Juneteenth with Lil Jon

June 23 – 100% Poly

July 1 – Jeff Goes Country with Carly Pearce

July 7 – Thunderstruck

July 14 – Top Shelf

July 21 – Clayton Anderson

July 28 – V Groove

Aug. 4 – Classic Rock Experience

Aug. 11 – The Juice Box Heroes

Full concert lineup for New Albany

May 26 - Billy Goat Strut Revue with Ida Clare

June 2 - Hot Brown Smackdown with The Bourbon Britches

June 9 - Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters with Sweet G & The Shine

June 16 - 67 Sun with Jordan Wilson Coalition

June 23 - Zu Zu Ya Ya with Genevva

