SOUTHERN INDIANA — Summer meal programs are offering free meals to kids across Southern Indiana.
The 2023 Summer Food Service Program is available at local schools, parks and community sites in Clark and Floyd counties. The program is funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
At the Floyd County Library, lunches are offered Monday through Friday through July 28 in partnership with the New Albany-Floyd County Schools’ food services department.
The New Albany library is offering a “Lunch & Fun” program, which involves activities such as coloring, painting and crafts in association with the summer meals.
Miriam Watts, a youth services librarian at the Floyd County Library, said the meal program has been well-attended so far.
“This is our second week, and we feel like it’s gained popularity,” she said. “Parents are welcome to bring their own food and eat with their children, and we are very honored that the school program has created this to allow us to be one of their sites.”
The meals are open to any kid or teenager 18 or younger.
When New Albany resident Joe Ehlers brought his two daughters, Savanna and Maddalena, to the Floyd County Library on Tuesday, he did not know about the free meal program until he heard it announced over the intercom.
He appreciates that the library is offering free meals in a convenient, centrally-located space, and he is glad the program offers healthy food for kids.
“I was just listening to NPR on the way here talking about the difficulty in reaching nutritious food, so it’s good to actually have a program that does it for you,” he said.
No registration is required for the summer meal program, and meals must be eaten on site. The food includes well-balanced meals, including fruits and vegetables.
Watts said the program has an “awesome impact” on the community.
“For so many working families who may be struggling to make ends meet or whatever, this is an answer for them, or even if they’re not struggling to make ends meet and their children need a safe place to go and eat lunch,” she said. “We just want them all to feel welcome and to have full bellies.”
NEW ALBANY-FLOYD COUNTY
Floyd County Library: Program runs Monday through Friday until July 28 (closed June 19, July 3 and July 4). Lunch is offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at the New Albany location, 180 W. Spring St.
Parkview Recreation Center: Lunch at noon to 12:30 p.m. and snack from 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 300 Erni Avenue in New Albany. The program runs until July 21 (closed June 19 and July 4).
Griffin Street Recreation Center: Lunch at noon to 12:30 p.m., snack at 3:45 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 1140 Griffin Street in New Albany (closed June 19 and July 4).
Riverside Terrace Recreation Center: Lunch from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. and snack from 3:45 to 4 p.m. at 55 Riverside Terrance in New Albany. (closed June 19 and July 4)
Hazelwood Middle School: Enter at door 8 on Beeler Street. Breakfast from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and lunch from noon to 12:30 p.m. (closed June 19 and July 4)
GREATER CLARK
Greater Clark’s meal program runs until July 14. Breakfast is available from 8:45 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. and lunch is available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Jonathan Jennings Elementary: Enter through door 20, 603 E. Market St. in Charlestown.
Riverside Elementary: Enter through door 1 at 17 Laurel Drive in Jeffersonville.
New Washington Elementary: Enter through the front door at 226 IN-62 in New Washington.
Parkwood Elementary: Enter through door 1A at 748 Spicewood Drive in Clarksville.
Bob Hedge Park: Lunch only, Monday through Thursday, noon to 1 p.m. at 926 French St. in Jeffersonville.
CLARKSVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOLS
Clarksville Community Schools’ meal program includes breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. and a snack from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Clarksville Elementary, 700 N. Randolph Ave (door 8).
The program runs through this Thursday.
