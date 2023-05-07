SOUTHERN INDIANA — About 1,000 customers were without electricity Sunday morning after a round of severe thunderstorms moved through the area.
Duke Energy reported on its website that most of the outages affecting Southern Indiana were in New Albany.
The City of New Albany posted on its social media pages that areas of Grant Line Road near Indiana University Southeast were closed due to power outages with electric lines down.
